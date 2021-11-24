How many reindeer are too many? Walker will be the place to find that out Saturday.
The day will begin with the Festival of Lights Reindeer Ramble with registration beginning at 8 a.m. at Chase on the Lake. Arrive in your best costume by 10 a.m. to be included in the judging for best costume.
The 2-mile fun run begins promptly at 10. When you arrive back at the Chase, come on inside and enjoy your favorite beverage to warm up as you wait for the final judging to be complete.
Celebrate the season of giving by donating a food item that will be delivered to the Walker Area Food Shelf.
The Reindeer Ramble is for ages 1 to 100, and is fun for all.
Now on to the real reindeer! Did you hear that Santa’s real reindeer will be in Walker to celebrate at the Festival of Lights? Yes, it is true.
Stop by Walker Bay Theater beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday. Outside in their fenced in area will be none other than real live reindeer.
Walker Bay Theater will also be hosting Festival of Lights Party with Santa and Mrs. Claus Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Not only will the party include a visit with Mr. and Mrs. Claus, but there will be live Reindeer to visit, crafts to make and snacks to enjoy.
From 1 to 3 p.m. a children’s movie will be shown, and while the movie is playing, head downtown to shop because a group of high school youth will be available to entertain and watch your little ones while you head out to shop the local stores.
