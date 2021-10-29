Lakeside Baptist Church of Backus will be presenting a special program Nov. 14 at 10:15 a.m. in honor of our veterans, entitled “Music for Our Heroes.”

This program has been designed with songs from 11 wars in which veterans have won and preserved our liberty. From the War for Independence to the War on Terror, each is represented with songs like “Yankee Doodle,” “Over There,” “Remember Pearl Harbor,” “Ballad of the Green Berets,” “God Bless the USA” and more.

All veterans will be recognized and will receive a gift. The program is open to the public.

Lakeside Baptist Church is located at 125 Church Lane in Backus, right across from the DNR station. For more information call (218) 947-4955 or see lbcbackus.com

