The simple principle of prayer is a lesson fresh on our minds at Cornerstone Church in Walker.
This child needed a stool to reach the sink to wash his hands. He told his mother that he was going to pray for God to give him a stool.
Jesus Christ tells us in the Bible that we should, “Ask, and it shall be given to you; seek, and you shall find; knock, and it shall be opened to you.” (Matt. 7:7). Tobias asked, he sought the Father for what he needed and he continued to ask until he received.
As adults, we sometimes hesitate to ask God for seemingly insignificant things. Children never hesitate to ask for what they need. There is a trust and a dependency built within a child and hopefully nurtured by the parent.
When Toby asked for this gift from God, he never doubted God’s goodness. He trusted that Jesus would supply all his need according to His riches in Heaven.
What do you and I need to ask God for? This passage alludes to the eternal life found only in Jesus Christ but our learning to ask often starts with something tangible. As we go to God for the “little” things, we learn He will be trustworthy with all things.
Jesus affirms that if we know how to give good gifts, how much more does our Heavenly Father give what is good to those who ask? It starts with a simple prayer, a humble and dependent heart saying, “Jesus, I need you.” Let this child lead the way, you will not be disappointed.
Cornerstone Church is a non-denominational evangelical fellowship of believers providing a welcoming, loving safe place in which to experience God and grow in the Christian faith together. The church is located at 6500 Highway 371, Walker. You can call (218) 547-1919. All are welcome here!
Stay tuned for upcoming reports from Cornerstone’s Corner.
