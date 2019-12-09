The Christmas holiday season often is a time for worship, joyful songs, carols, family gatherings, food and treats, stockings filled with goodies, joy, wonder, miracle, giving and receiving gifts and celebration.
The holiday is deeply rooted in memory and tradition, but for some Christmas has become a time when one is overwhelmed by loss, grief, sadness, aloneness and that which is lost. Rather then “dreaming of a White Christmas,” the reality is that for some it has become a “Blue Christmas.”
On Dec. 22 at 3 p.m., a “Blue Christmas” service will be offered at Community Church of Walker UCC. Blue Christmas services have become customary in many congregations, as pastors and leaders recognize that the holiday season may be difficult for those members who have observed personal losses or griefs in the course of the year, or who may be affected by or concerned about political and social unrest in the community. They may feel wounded.
This service is framed by Lamentations Chapter 3, which gives voice to pain and hope. The wider community is invited for “No matter who you are or where you are on life’s journey — you are welcome.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.