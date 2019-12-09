The Christmas holiday season often is a time for worship, joyful songs, carols, family gatherings, food and treats, stockings filled with goodies, joy, wonder, miracle, giving and receiving gifts and celebration.

The holiday is deeply rooted in memory and tradition, but for some Christmas has become a time when one is overwhelmed by loss, grief, sadness, aloneness and that which is lost. Rather then “dreaming of a White Christmas,” the reality is that for some it has become a “Blue Christmas.”

On Dec. 22 at 3 p.m., a “Blue Christmas” service will be offered at Community Church of Walker UCC. Blue Christmas services have become customary in many congregations, as pastors and leaders recognize that the holiday season may be difficult for those members who have observed personal losses or griefs in the course of the year, or who may be affected by or concerned about political and social unrest in the community. They may feel wounded.

This service is framed by Lamentations Chapter 3, which gives voice to pain and hope. The wider community is invited for “No matter who you are or where you are on life’s journey — you are welcome.”

