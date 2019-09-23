Calvary Church in Walker will hold its first “Pizza and a Movie” night Saturday at 5 p.m., featuring the uplifting film, “I Can Only Imagine.”
The song, “I Can Only Imagine,” has brought hope to many in the midst of life’s most challenging moments. Although the song was written in minutes by MercyMe lead singer Bart Millard, the lyrics took a lifetime to craft.
Although he found faith at a young age, life wasn’t easy for Bart. His active imagination and love of music helped him escape from a troubled home life. For a time, he turned to football, hoping to connect with his abusive father. But a career-ending injury, plus the vision of a teacher who saw his potential, set Bart on a musical pathway.
Hitting the road in an old decrepit tour bus with his new band, MercyMe (his grandmother’s favorite expression), Bart chased his dream while running from broken relationships with his father and Shannon, his childhood sweetheart. Thanks to guidance from a grizzled music industry insider, the band begins a journey none of them could have imagined.
“I Can Only Imagine” stars J. Michael Finley, Madeline Carroll, Trace Adkins Priscilla Shirer, with Cloris Leachman and Dennis Quaid. It beautifully illustrates that no one is ever too far from God’s love or from an eternal home in heaven.
