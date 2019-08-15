This discipleship training occurs through our midweek “Book Club” that studies the Bible in depth. It also occurs through our Christian Leadership Institute (CLI), formerly known as CLIMB Bible School. Despite the challenges of balancing a business and five kids, Ben and Vanessa Jacobson have been faithful students for several years.
When asked why the two of them took time out of their busy schedules to prioritize Bible School, Vanessa quoted Romans 10:17, “So faith comes from hearing and hearing by the word of Christ.”
She then continued with her own thoughts, “I strive to know God for myself, these classes have helped me to gain knowledge and understanding of Him through his word. Seeing that our circumstances and struggles in life may change, but His love never changes.”
Ben is just as convinced and enthusiastic as he quotes a well-known theologian, A. W. Tozer, “What we think about God is the most important thing about us,” he said, “I want to learn more about God from the one true infallible source, the Bible. CLI teaches the Bible in a way that is engaging and easy to understand. The classes can be challenging at times but, I have never thought begrudgingly ‘Oh man, it’s Tuesday, we have class tonight.’ Most of the time it’s with great excitement, ‘Oh man, it’s Tuesday! We have class tonight!”
On July 14, we were proud to present to Ben and Vanessa their diplomas. Each of them received an AA in Biblical Studies. Both are working toward their BA in Pastoral Studies so they will continue on with their coursework.
Christian Leadership Institute is self-accredited and open to all adults. We meet on Tuesday nights during the school year from 6 to 8 p.m. This year our theme is “The Year of Mission.” It is important for each of us to understand the mission God has designed us for. We are not here randomly or by mistake.
Our classes will be entitled “Finding Your Call,” “Cross-cultural Preaching,” “Hearing God,” and “Defining Salvation.”
If you, or someone you know, would like more information, contact Pastor Marcy at cornerstoneclimb@gmail.com or by calling (218) 547-1919.
Cornerstone Church is a non-denominational evangelical fellowship of believers providing a welcoming, loving safe place in which to experience God and grow in our Christian faith together. We are located at 6500 Hwy 371, Walker. You may reach us at (218) 547-1919. All are welcome here!
Stay tuned for upcoming reports from Cornerstone’s Corner.
