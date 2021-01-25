Pictured are (front row from left) From left to right Secretary Cristina Ruhl, Education Mary Ann Huston-Ostenso, Treasurer Becky Schmid, Financial Secretary Rae Borst, Properties Sue Larson, Head Elder Steven Hansen, Elder Eric Norquist, Elder Craig Brochhagen and (back) Pastor Travis Lauterbach. Not pictured are President Darrick Anderson and Vice President Wayne Gregory.
Photo submitted

Emmanuel Lutheran Church  in Backus welcomes new Church Council members. Pictured are (front row from left) From left to right Secretary Cristina Ruhl, Education Mary Ann Huston-Ostenso, Treasurer Becky Schmid, Financial Secretary Rae Borst, Properties Sue Larson, Head Elder Steven Hansen, Elder Eric Norquist, Elder Craig Brochhagen and (back) Pastor Travis Lauterbach. Not pictured are President Darrick Anderson and Vice President Wayne Gregory.

