Father Fredrick Method, 80, the former pastor at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Walker and Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hackensack, passed away Feb. 1 at his home in Buhl, Minn.
A Duluth native, Father Method was ordained to the Roman Catholic priesthood May 28, 1966, by Bishop Francis Schenk at St. Kevin’s Catholic Church in Pengilly. He served at St. Agnes Catholic Church and Sacred Heart Catholic Church from 1998 to 2007.
Father Method also served as a state chaplain to the Knights of Columbus. He further served for several years as the Episcopal Vicar of Diocese of Duluth. He was active in Rotary clubs, belonging to clubs in Skyline Duluth, Virginia, Hibbing and Walker.
Services for Father Method were held Feb. 5 at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Buhl.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.