Editor’s note: This article is the second in a monthly series on the history of Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church in Longville leading up to the church’s centennial celebration June 13-14. The content for the series is taken from the book “Salem Lutheran Church: A Historical Tour,” 1920-1995 (Longville, MN: 1996) and supporting documents from the church’s archives.
Between 1922 and 1945 Salem Lutheran Church’s congregation at Lake Inguadona grew steadily. The growth was a testament to the dedication and hard work of the church’s charter members.
Though a mission rather than a stand alone church, Sunday school, summer vacation Bible school, men’s brotherhood, and the ladies’ aid functioned for many of those years. Pastors from Cass Lake, Remer and Walker served the congregation when they could. At least nine pastors served Salem to 1945.
After the Inguadona church was built, land donated by Sievert Berkness was cleared and seeded with grass for a cemetery. The first burial occurred in 1928 and the second in 1932.
The congregation voted to form a cemetery association, and it was incorporated in 1935. In the early years, the cemetery lawn was mowed by a horse-drawn mower. The cemetery still is operated by the church, and a sexton appointed by the church council maintains the property. The latest burials occurred there in 2019.
Travel to and from the church was along gravel or old logging roads. Weather conditions in winter and spring often limited the use of roads and, as a result, church activities. Most congregation members walked to worship services, and, in the summertime, some came by boat and a few by car (Model T’s).
Early in 1945, the congregation decided to relocate the church to Longville to accommodate a growing population and families moving away from Lake Inguadona. A suitable lot on the Boy River along Highway 84 was identified, and funds were raised to purchase the lot from Fred Jordan.
Numerous fundraisers were conducted to build the new church as well. A loan of $6,000 was obtained from the Evangelical Lutheran Church’s Extension Fund. Because of the amount of time, work and money donated by congregation members and associates, indebtedness was limited to not much more than the loan itself.
In anticipation of relocation, the Inguadona church building was sold and moved to Remer. There it was used as a place of worship for another Lutheran congregation. Except for the bell, everything inside was sold including all the furniture. Eventually the old church building was torn down when the land on which it stood was sold to St. Paul’s Catholic Church.
The new Longville church measured 24 by 56 feet with an eight feet by nine feet basement entry way. In the fall of 1946 digging and construction of the basement occurred.
The cornerstone was laid in 1947. During the summer of 1949 the building was ready to be occupied, and the first worship services were conducted. The chancel and pews were not yet completed, and people sat on planks over nail kegs.
While the church was being built worship services were conducted at various locations. Among them were Longville’s Congregational Church, the local hotel and the public school.
The dedication service occurred in early October 1949. The Reverend Otis K. Odland, Salem’s pastor since 1945, officiated. The paid-up mortgage for the church was ceremonially burned in 1958.
Salem was one of four Lutheran churches in the Remer parish. The others were Bethany (Remer), Zion (Boy River) and Our Savior’s (Outing). The larger Bethany congregation helped Salem financially the first few years. Later (1959) Salem and Zion became a separate parish. Eventually (1969) Our Savior in Federal Dam joined Longville and Boy River to make a three-church parish.
In 1960, Salem and the other churches became affiliated with the national American Lutheran Church.
An existing house next door to Salem was purchased from Vern Lyons in the late 1950’s.
It became the first parsonage, and the Reverend Theodore Hilpert, pastor to the four Remer parish churches after arriving in 1955, took up residence there until 1961.
The now well known smorgasbords were prepared in Salem’s basement kitchen where a new six-burner stove was used. It was common for Salem to serve 250 or more people in the downstairs dining area. In 1955, an electric organ was purchased and installed in the sanctuary.
Early in 1962, a bell tower was constructed over the basement entry way. The bell, the only item retained from the original Inguadona church, was hung inside.
On Easter Sunday 1962, the bell was rung for the first time at Salem in Longville. John Vangen, one of the pioneering charter members, then 82 years old, had the honor of ringing the bell.
From 1962 to 1980, Salem was served by five pastors. During that time, the congregation celebrated its 50th anniversary in September of 1972. In May, 1977, due to membership growth, ground was broken for a building expansion and remodeling of the church’s interior.
