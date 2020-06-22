BACKUS — Pastor Greg Stine is proud to share with the community a new program, called Our Journey of Hope, sponsored by Lakeside Baptist Church, that offers support and ministry to men, women and families fighting cancer.
Through this program, church and community members touched by cancer are provided with help and encouragement that are specific to their needs as a cancer patient, caregiver or loved one.
“Cancer impacts the patient and the family,” Stine said. “We want to help meet the special physical and spiritual needs of those in our community, and let them know we are here for them.”
In preparation for the launch of Our Journey of Hope, Pastor Stine completed the biblically based Our Journey of Hope cancer care ministry training program at Cancer Treatment Centers of America® in Zion, IL. The Our Journey of Hope training program provides pastors with an in-depth look at the cancer experience and a small group curriculum to build a cancer care ministry within their own congregations.
“After going through Our Journey of Hope training, we are even more acutely aware of the physical, emotional and spiritual struggles cancer patients are going through, as well as their caregivers. The ministry seeks to bring hope to the whole person,” Stine said.
Our Journey of Hope Cancer Care Ministry is available to anyone in the community. If you have questions, or you are a cancer patient or caregiver, feel free to contact Lakeside Baptist Church at (218)947-4955.
Lakeside Baptist Church is located at 125 Church Lane in Backus. To learn more about Lakeside Baptist Church and its Our Journey of Hope Cancer Care Ministry, please visit lbcbackus.org
Our Journey of Hope is an educational outreach brought to you by the Pastoral Care Department at Cancer Treatment Centers of America®, a national network of hospitals specializing in the care of patients fighting advanced and complex cancer. The Our Journey of Hope training program provides pastors and ministry leaders the tools, training and support to raise up cancer care ministries in their churches and communities.
