Christmas 2018 ushered in a nontraditional experience for my husband, Clay, and me. It was the first time since becoming parents we would attend church on Christmas Eve without our children. Even so, I was looking forward to spending time celebrating God’s gift of his Son.
Observing the people, I experienced an overwhelming sense of being alone in a sea of families. Deep inside, I was happy to be amongst my brothers and sisters in Christ. Their energy helped fill a portion of the undeniable void I felt.
Suddenly, my attention was directed to Pastor Paul. He cheerfully welcomed us, stating he hoped we would experience God in a special way. Inwardly, I gave that notion a big Amen! I needed a special touch from God! My life was changing, and I had to learn how to accept it.
Sitting on an outside edge, there was a sizeable gap between me and the woman to my right. Both the space in the seating arrangement and the one in my heart were about to be diminished by a person slight in stature who loomed large with personality and warmth.
A man of senior status stopped at the entrance to my row indicating he wanted to get past me. Accompanying him was a tiny woman with apparent physical and developmental challenges. She wore the most radiant gnarled smile. Later, I learned her name was Shelia. I stepped aside so they could be seated. As they moved through, Sheila reached out to me with assured expectation I would accept her unspoken invitation to join hands.
As if our limbs were magnetized, I extended my hand toward her petite fragile fingers. Once she had me firmly in her grasp, it was evident she had something important to say. She spoke two words that were difficult to understand.
Shelia patiently repeated herself, while I gave her my full attention trying hard to comprehend what she was saying. Her message burst forth, “Merry Christmas!” The delight on her face started to replace the emptiness in my heart with happiness.
Soon the man joined the woman on my right with their beloved daughter nestled safely between them. Nonetheless, there was no containing Shelia. Quickly, she made her way back to me by stepping over her dad. Once again, she grabbed my hands and intently repeated “Merry Christmas,” then gave me a heartwarming hug. The darkness of my emotional chasm was being driven out by the radiance of God’s love flowing through Shelia.
Sheila’s father beckoned her to return. Periodically, I felt compelled to glance over and observe how she expressed her exultation. I could hear her muddled words being boldly, loudly and beautifully offered up in the singing of the worship songs.
With ease and confidence, she raised her open hands expressing her deep love and yearning for her Heavenly Father. Her behavior seemed as natural as a young child raising their arms demonstrating their desire to be held. This simple action sends the unmistakable message to the person they are genuinely needed.
Shelia’s mission was to share Jesus with whomever would pay attention. Peeking around her father, this Christmas angel had one more message to communicate. Without the utterance of a single word, Sheila simply pointed to me and then to the lady behind me.
Once she had our attention, she positioned her index fingers in toward one another. Her face lit up as she adamantly started tapping the tips of her fingers together, at the same time, looking back and forth between myself and the other lady. With great anticipation, she continued gesturing until we could decode her body language signaling us to hug one another. Not wanting to disappoint, we heeded the directive. With an impish grin of satisfaction, Sheila had masterfully communicated Jesus’ commandment to “love one another.”
As the service ended, my heart was full of gladness. God had undoubtedly restored my joy through this little angel with a big message. Interestingly, Sheila means “of the heavens.” Her actions brought to light several profound and impactful eternal lessons that I will treasure.
The first moral is to be open to God as he extends his hands in an invitation to have a relationship with him. We have a choice whether we engage him in conversation or simply let him pass by.
Secondly, Sheila taught me the importance of being intentional about taking the time to really listen to God’s still small voice. There may be occasions His message is hard to interpret, give him your full attention and be patient while you try to make sense of what he is communicating.
The next precept impressed upon me is the need to keep my eyes on Jesus to see how he will direct me to love my neighbors. He will not only reveal whose life he wants to touch, but he will also point out how to express his love. What directions is he giving you?
Most importantly, God can meet our needs in unexpected ways. Have you ever misjudged someone because you were seeing things through a worldly lens and not God’s viewpoint? Apply this same question to yourself about yourself. Do you underestimate the positive impact you could have on another person, if only you would reach out to them? Regardless of who we are, God has given us the mission to spread his love. No matter our perceived capabilities, God will equip us with the gifts and the presence of the Holy Spirit needed to share the Good News of Salvation. How could you be a blessing today?
“As the Father has loved me, so I have loved you. Now remain in my love. If you obey my commands, you will remain in my love, just as I have obeyed my Father’s commands and remain in his love. I have told you this so that my joy may be in you and your joy may be complete.” John 15: 9-11
Kim (McRae) Bollin grew up on the Iron Range, but currently reside in West Central Minnesota. She enjoys writing inspiring stories of encouragement.
