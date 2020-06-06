Editor’s note: This article is the fifth in a monthly series on the history of Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church in Longville leading up to the church’s centennial celebration, originally scheduled for June 13-14, 2020. (Due to COVID-19, the celebration has been rescheduled to a later date.) The content for the series is taken from the book “Salem Lutheran Church: A Historical Tour,” 1920-1995 (Longville, MN: 1996) and supporting documents from the church’s archives.
The faith, vision and generosity of Lloyd and Alice Soderberg came to fruition when the 27 acres they donated in 1992 became the campus of Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church we know today in Longville.
Construction concluded on the new church building with the erection of the bell tower on the roof of the covered walkway to the main entrance and placement of the historic bell inside. An electric bell ringer system was installed in the fall of 1999. The large granite church sign fronting County Road 5 was installed in 2000. A special gifts project ended in 2000 with needed donations of equipment and materials for inside the church.
The Rev. John Monson was Salem’s pastor during the building of the new church and oversaw the move between the first church in Longville to the new one. Pastor Monson served Salem for over 26 years from 1985 to 2011. During his tenure, Monson accomplished unmatched achievements. These included baptizing 140 children and infants, confirming 97 students, officiating at 115 weddings and over 190 funerals. He prepared for over 300 church council meetings and was responsible for 1,378 Sunday church services.
In the Longville community, the pastor served as a first responder when Longville had a volunteer ambulance service and performed in local dinner theater productions. He was Salem’s spokesperson during the 2006 E. coli outbreak in Longville.
Salem’s worship ministry grew under Pastor Monson’s leadership. Salem had a very active Sunday school program, exciting summer vacation Bible schools where he often performed themed characters and a strong youth program. The youth program was enhanced with the addition of youth ministry associate Rebecca Waterhouse for several years.
Until 2009 there were two Sunday services and, starting in 2001, a second service in the summer featuring a contemporary “new generation” style with a Jubilee group of musicians and singers. Monson performed with the group using his copyrighted liturgy and music.
Pastor Monson’s years at Salem were filled with much activity, congregation growth, programs and projects. In 2005 congregation membership reached its apex with 445 baptized members and 235 households along with 100 associate members.
Financial stresses, including spending freezes and differences within the congregation on what Salem’s leadership and vision for the future should be, occurred requiring the support of the synod bishop on several occasions in the early 2000s and again later in the decade.
In 2010 and 2011 church council president Dennis Johnson promoted numerous servant leadership proposals and discussions within the council and through open congregational forums. His efforts to establish an environment and culture for developing new strategies through visioning did not move forward as planned. It was time for a transition to a different organizational model for Salem.
The Rev. Paul Svingen became Salem’s intentional interim pastor in November of 2011. Pastor Svingen had long experience as an interim pastor for dozens of Lutheran congregations and was well suited to guide Salem’s congregation through a difficult transition period of three years.
A Transition Task Force (TTF) composed of congregation members was formed in May 2012. Instructed by Pastor Svingen, three teams of four members each and a leadership group set out to examine Salem’s mission and vision(s), organizational structure, formal communication and decision-making processes and current staff and volunteer positions along with projected staffing and leadership configurations.
A Ministry Site Profile (MSP) was prepared, finalized and approved by the church council in the summer of 2013. The MSP was presented to the Northeast Minnesota Synod of the ELCA for use in the call for a new permanent pastor. A pastoral call committee was formed and approved by the congregation in June 2013.
As a result of the TTF’s work completed by the end of 2013, Salem’s organizational structure was permanently changed. To implement the new structure, the church’s constitution was suspended. Eventually a new constitution was written and approved by the congregation in 2017. With minimal modifications, the TTF’s recommendations were included in the new constitution.
Today Salem’s organizational structure has a Servant Leadership Council (SLC) composed of up to 12 voting members elected by the congregation and the pastor, a treasurer (elected separately unless first elected as an SLC member), an executive management team, four ministries (worship, serving, learning and resource development) and numerous action teams within the ministries, a bonded financial secretary and full-time administrative assistant. The action teams provide ample opportunity for congregation members to participate in the life of the church. Communications are enhanced within each ministry by an appointed facilitator for meetings, a SLC member liaison and at least one representative from each action team.
The SLC focuses on broad policy making, visioning, adjudicating conflicts/disagreements, special requests, and relationships with the community. The ministries and action teams carry out the mission and work of the church in specific ways in accordance with their identified functions. This organizational structure has served Salem for the last six years and helped complete the long and troublesome but necessary transition for the well being of the congregation begun nearly a decade ago.
Out of the TTF’s work a new mission statement for Salem was promulgated: Rooted in Christ to Love, Grow and Serve. Salem’s congregation is smaller now, older with 40 percent seasonal, and one Sunday service averaging 160 in summertime attendance and 85 during the winter. Still, guided by its mission, Salem’s congregation has continued its significant presence in the community with members volunteering to serve up to 100 free cooked meals on Wednesdays in the fellowship hall, offering free summertime outdoors music concerts, working at the turtle races and other community events, sponsoring community forums, and inviting the use of Salem’s facilities and spacious grounds for community activities and meetings.
Pastor Svingen completed his interim service at Salem in August 2014. Salem’s congregation was ready for new pastoral leadership.
The Rev.Trish Jorgenson accepted the call to be Salem’s permanent pastor and began her service Oct. 1, 2014. Pastor Jorgenson served Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Upsala as its pastor for 10 years prior to accepting the call to Salem. She has a Master of Divinity Degree from Wartburg Theological Seminary in Dubuque, Iowa and a variety of service work experiences.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.