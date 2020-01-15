St. John’s Lutheran Church in Akeley will host Free Movie Night Friday at 2 and 7 p.m.
The movie, “Overcomer,” opens with the loss of a basketball game in which the coach’s son, a junior, was the star player. His father cheers him up by telling him that next year they will be sure to win because all of the good older players are returning.
As it turns out, a major business closes in the town, and most of the athletes moved away, and the basketball program is cancelled. The coach ends up coaching cross-country, and all that shows up was one asthmatic girl who wanted to be a cross-country runner. She is being raised by her grandmother as she had been told that her parents were dead.
The story progresses as each person has his own demons to overcome. Faith, hope, and love come in to play.
There will also be free popcorn and a beverage.
