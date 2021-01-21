The congregation of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, ELCA, in Outing recently extended a call to Luke Lekander to be their next pastor.
That call has been accepted and Pastor Luke was installed during his ordination service Jan. 9.
Pastor Luke comes to Our Savior’s as a second career pastor who has been serving Our Savior’s since April as a synod authorized minister.
He graduated from Luther Seminary in 2019 with his masters of Divinity and a concentration in justice and reconciliation. Luke also served Bethesda Lutheran Church in Carlton and Salem Lutheran Church in Mahtowa as a synod authorized minister before coming to Our Savior’s.
Prior to ministry, Luke worked for the State of Minnesota Department of Human Services as a skills development specialist. Pastor Luke remains active as a community volunteer and enjoys fishing in his free time. Pastor Luke believes in the unconditional love of God through Jesus. Scripture study, prayer, confession of sins and the sacraments of Baptism and Holy Communion work to raise up disciples.
Pastor Luke sees the church as a group of disciples who learn to love and care for one another and their neighbors regardless of differences. In an increasingly divisive world, there has never been a better time for the Gospel of Jesus Christ to transform our relationships with one another.
Pastor Luke has been married to his spouse Donna for 24 years. Donna works for Carlton County as a department head. They have a permanent residence near Mahtowa, but you will often find Donna and Pastor Luke at the parsonage near Lake Washburn. They have three adult children together.
Pastor Luke is looking forward to teaming up with the Our Savior’s family of members to follow the Holy Spirit together. He is moved by the generosity and grace of the congregation who live out their mission statement, “Set free in Jesus Christ to worship, grow, and serve.”
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church is located at the north end of Outing on State Highway 6. Pastor Luke and the members of Our Savior’s invite you to worship with them online (www.OSLCouting.org) or in-person with CDC guidelines in place. The table the Lord has set is open to all. There is a place for you here.
