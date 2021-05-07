Minnesota State Rep. Matt Bliss will speak at Cornerstone Church in Walker June 6 at 10 a.m.
Bliss, a married father of four and grandfather of four, lives in Pennington where he and his wife Emily, an elementary school teacher, own a resort on the Cass Lake chain of lakes. He is president of the Pennington Resort Association.
He has been an active member of the community since he moved to Beltrami County in 2001.
As an outdoorsman and conservationist, Rep. Bliss supports common sense policies that protect natural resources, while still enabling job creation and economic growth in northern Minnesota.
Bliss says he is dedicated to the needs of those in northern Minnesota and feels that too often we are beholden to the powerful interests in the metro areas. He wants our state government to work for all of us equally.
Topics to consider:
• How can we better spread the good news of Jesus Christ in our world today than to be civically minded?
• Where and how should the Christian values be brought to the forefront?
• We are to put our faith into action through civic involvement.
The community is invited to join the conversation of how to better serve the community as a whole.
Cornerstone Church of Walker is located at 6500 Highway 371, across from Frizzell Furniture. If you have any questions, call the church office at (218) 547-1919 or go to www.cornerstonewalker.org
