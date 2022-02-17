Rev. Dawn Lundgren, who has faithfully served as lead pastor at Cornerstone Church in Walker from June 2008 through February 2022, has decided now is the time to pass the baton along.
A celebration service and open house is March 13 at Cornerstone church, starting with a special service at 10 a.m. and an open house to follow.
Pastor Dawn is not retiring to a rocking chair and knitting needles, she will resume her international ministry as well as local itinerant engagements.
Pastor Dawn began her international ministry travel in 1989 and has since traveled to many countries, ministering under the gifts, calling and power of God the Father, Jesus Christ the Son, and the Holy Spirit for the equipping of the Saints to maturity.
Her passion to “come alongside” pastors and other leaders, who are on the “front lines” of ministry, bringing a fresh wind of the spirit for the equipping of the saints, for the work of service, to the building up of the body of Christ. She is in an Apostolic relationship with several ministries, and moves in a strong prophetic gifting.
In 2008, while on one of these International Ministry trips to Africa, she sensed God calling her to pastor this church body. Her emphasis has been and will continue to be teaching, training and equipping people in the mission of making known the Kingdom of God and its King, Jesus Christ. This is done through various teaching and training programs including Cornerstone Christian Leadership Institute (CLI) Bible School, Wednesday Night Book Club, Sunday morning services, along with special events.
Pastor Dawn is convinced that as we grow deep in the knowledge of Holy Spirit, we will expand and impact positively our community.
A celebration service and open house is March 13 starting with a special service at 10 a.m. and an open house to follow.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.