The spring rally of the Bemidji-Park Rapids zone of the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League will be held April 28 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lake George.

Registration is at 9 a.m., and the rally will begin at 9:30 a.m. The theme is “Do You Love Me? Feed My Sheep.” — John 21:17.” Bible study will be led by Pastor Philip Houser.

Guest speaker will be Jill Houser, Deaconess Ministry, Boy’s Town. The ingathering will be non-perishable food items  for the Laporte Community Food Shelf.

