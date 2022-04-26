Spring rally at Trinity Lutheran, Lake George staff reports pilotnews@pilotindependent.com Gail Deboer Author email Apr 26, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The spring rally of the Bemidji-Park Rapids zone of the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League will be held April 28 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lake George.Registration is at 9 a.m., and the rally will begin at 9:30 a.m. The theme is “Do You Love Me? Feed My Sheep.” — John 21:17.” Bible study will be led by Pastor Philip Houser.Guest speaker will be Jill Houser, Deaconess Ministry, Boy’s Town. The ingathering will be non-perishable food items for the Laporte Community Food Shelf. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lwml Spring Rally Walker Pilot Pilot-independent Rally Speaker Philip Houser Christianity Bible Ministry Jill Houser Trinity Lutheran Church Gail Deboer Author email Follow Gail Deboer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Second Home joins Lucette’s Place in Hackensack Darla Elmberg Cass County drug investigation leads to arrests, seizures Akeley house fire leaves one man dead WHA School Board hires new high school Principal Latest e-Edition April 20, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
