Cornerstone Church will host “The Gathering” Oct. 10-13 with Sunday meetings at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and week night meetings at 7 p.m.
Special guests are Tom and Susie Scarrella. Tom began full-time ministry as a young man of 18 years. Shifting his ministry focus from pastoral to evangelistic, in 1994, Tom founded Tom Scarrella Ministries (TSM). Tom and Susie married in 2003 in Kansas City and relocated their ministry headquarters to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., one year later. Since 2003, Scarrella Ministries has opened ministry offices in both Canada and in South Africa.
Susie attended Bible school in Kansas City and started in full-time ministry in 2003. Since that time she has ministered in over 20 countries and in 48 states. She has co-authored three books along with Tom and cohosts their weekly television program, All for the Kingdom.
As international evangelists/revivalists, Tom and Susie travel worldwide preaching and manifesting the Kingdom of Heaven. The message of Scarrella Ministries is Revival, Passion, and the Power of God. God moves powerfully through them as together they preach the uncompromising saving grace of Jesus Christ, with miracles earmarking their ministry.
This event is free and open to the public. Children are welcome to come and participate with their parents in the meetings.
Cornerstone Church is located at 6500 State Highway 371 in Walker. For questions, call (218) 547-1919 or the website at cornerstonewalker.org
