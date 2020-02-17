The promise of a brighter future is, in part, the fuel that brings us back once again to Kenya. We are admonished to “remember the prisoners, as though in prison with them….” in Hebrews 13:3.
Rev. Dawn Lundgren and I have been privilieged to carry the hope of Jesus Christ to those in prison in many nations. Through CLIMB Bible School many have found hope as well as a brighter future.
CLIMB Bible School Instructors work alongside the Kenya Prisons Rehabilitation and Reintegration program director to teach and train any who want to learn. There are three different levels available to the inmates — certificate, diploma and upper diploma. These diplomas are recognized by the Kenya as official degrees.
New avenues are opened for holders of these degrees. Upon release from prison some go on to become business owners, some as pastors and leaders, but all are hopeful of a brighter future for themselves, their families and their communities.
One man gave his testimony while we were at the graduation for the students of the prison he was in. His story is that he was a notorious drug dealer, crossing borders to distribute illegal drugs. He was from South Africa, caught and sentenced to prison in Kenya. He had already spent 20 years in prison.
He heard of CLIMB, saw the results in other inmates and enrolled. Jesus Christ, God himself, became this man’s Savior — freeing him from years of hatred, bondage and destruction. He now saw the depth of depravity he’d formerly been living in and was set free from.
He shared with us how, upon his release, he wants to go to his home country and work in the prisons sharing the hope of Jesus Christ and the bright future available through CLIMB Bible School.
His story and others like it make it impossible to stay home. We must go — that is the call of Christ to make disciples of all nations.
Cornerstone Church is a non-denominational evangelical fellowship of believers providing a welcoming, loving safe place in which to experience God and grow in our Christian faith together. The church is located at 6500 Highway 371 in Walker. Call (218) 547-1919. Everyone is welcome.
Stay tuned for upcoming reports from Cornerstone’s Corner.
