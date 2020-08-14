Editor’s note: Arland Fiske passed away June 16, but as a tribute to him, The Pilot-Independent will continue to print his column for the next couple of months.
There are a few people, maybe not many, that we wish would have lived forever. Oscar R. Overby (1892-1964) is one of those people on my list. He first came to my attention through the music he wrote for church choirs. High school and college choral groups also commonly used these.
My first look at Overby came at a Luther League Convention in Milwaukee in 1947. In those days of the former Evangelical Lutheran Church (ELC), every gathering involved a Choral Union. Overby directed 2,000 singers at the gathering. His technique and charm made it fun to sing.
It wasn’t until 1953 that I came to know him personally. As the Executive Director of the ELC’s Choral Union, he came to Bottineau, North Dakota, to hold a Church Music Institute. He had us sing hymns, both old and new, and made them exciting and unforgettable. I remember singing them in my mind for weeks afterwards.
Who was this unusually gifted and humble man? He was born Sept. 25, 1892, on a farm along the Sheyenne River 10 miles northeast of Cooperstown, North Dakota. His parents had come from Ostmaerka in eastern Norway in 1882.
The Norwegian language was so much a part of their culture that they even played baseball in the mother tongue during recess at school. A teacher offered the magnificent sum of 50 cents to any pupil who could stay away from speaking Norwegian for a week. No one collected.
Overby completed his high school at the Concordia Academy (now Concordia College) in Moorhead.He continued his education at St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota, and then went to the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston.
That was a pretty high commitment to education for a family in those days. World War I called him into military service.
Overby joined the music faculty at St. Olaf in 1921 where he continued until 1948. There he worked with the famed F. Melius Christiansen. His wife, Gertrude Boe Overby (1900-1979) was from Finley, N.D. She was a famous soloist in her day and continued to sing with the St. Olaf Choir for many years after graduation.
In his private memoirs written for his family, which I was privileged to read, Overby mentioned a few former students of whom he was especially proud. Among these were Paul J. Christiansen who directed the Concordia College Concert for 50 years, John Strohm of Minot State University in North Dakota and Frank Pooler of Long Beach State College in California. I have never met a former student of Overby who didn’t have the highest respect and affection for him.
Overby directed 4,800 singers who sang for the Lutheran World Federation Assembly in Minneapolis in 1957. He referred to this event as “the super-climax of all my experiences in directing massed chorus singing.”
Professor Strohm said of Overby, “He had that unique quality of being able to communicate with everybody.” Overby’s own definition of music was, “Music is Christian love in search of a word.” Many of us owe a great debt to Oscar Overby. He taught to sing.
Next time: “The Resistance Museum in Oslo”
