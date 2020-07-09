Editor’s note: Arland Fiske passed away June 16, but as a tribute to him, The Pilot-Independent will continue to print his column for the next couple of months.
“Never conquered,” can be said of very few places in the world. This is the proud boast of Akershus, a fortress of old Norway. This castle, that was the home of many Norse kings and has protected their people, dominates the Oslo harbor.
An invasion from Sweden in 1287 prompted the building of this fortification. The walls were built 10 feet thick and over 50 feet high. Building began in 1300 and it was none too soon. There was anther invasion from Sweden in 1308 by the king’s own son-in-law.
Among the interesting royalty to live in Akerhus was Queen Margaret I (1352-1412). It was while living in this castle as an 18-year-old queen that she wrote to her husband off in battle. “I want you to know … that I as well as my servants suffer from great shortages of food.” Then she asked for money “so that those who are with me shall not be separated from me by reason of hunger.” The letter was written in late autumn.
In December, the queen gave birth to Norway’s future king, Olav IV. This castle was no haven of comfort and luxury, but it did give protection from its enemies. It was besieged nine times during the four centuries it served as a fort, but it was never conquered. The last attack was in 1716 by another force from Sweden. The cannons drove the enemy away.
For the next 150 years, the building fell into neglect and disrepair. Forgotten as a part of the nation’s defenses, it was used to store equipment and grain. It was not until the 1890s that its historical value was appreciated.
Today, Akershus is an impressive and beautiful landmark. The ancient cannons with their red wooden wheels point out over the harbor like they are ready to challenge any intruder. Cast between 1556 and 1572, they were restored in 1972.
Inside the castle are huge halls and a banquet room, which are often used for state functions. There is also a large memorial in granite on the grounds remembering Norway’s dead of World War II. The Resistance Museum of the war is also housed within its walls.
At night, the entire castle area is lit up. To visit this fortress of old Norway gives a person a strong feeling for the country’s medieval days. A visitor today gets the impression of peacefulness on these beautiful grounds. But it has not always been so. Many stormy battles and much bravery have been witnessed here.
This is also the place where Vidkun Quisling, the pro-Nazi traitor who urged Hitler to invade Norway, was executed. After a trial that received international press coverage, he faced a firing squad on Oct. 24, 1945, almost six months after his arrest.
Akershus is more than an old castle. It is a symbol of the mind and will of Norwegians to be free. If you should go to Norway and have never seen it, make sure you allow time for it. This medieval castle and the Renaissance palace will stay in your memory forever.
Next time: “Jean Sibelius and The Music of Finland”
