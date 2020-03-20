It was the summer of 1349 when an English merchant ship drifted in to the Bergen harbor. On board was a cargo of wool from London. Then it ran aground.
When the sailors made no effort to free it, the port authorities boarded the vessel to investigate. To their horror, they found the entire crew dead. They realized too late that there was another cargo on board — “Black Death!”
They issued quarantine, but the plague got ahead of them. As the people fled, they carried the disease. In a few months, all of Norway was infected.
It soon spread to Sweden, Finland, Denmark and Greenland. It took 53 years to reach Iceland because ships stopped traveling there from Norway.
The term “Black Death” (“swarta doden” in Swedish) is a bit of a mystery. It was coined 200 years later. An earlier name in Latin, “atra mors,” meaning “terrible death,” was also used.
A chronicler wrote: “It was a disease in which there appeared certain swellings in the groin and under the armpits, and the victims spat blood, and in three days they were dead.”
Prof. Robert Gottfried of Rutgers University has written a book entitled, “The Black Death: Natural and Human Disaster in Medieval Europe.” He claims that “Black Death should be ranked as the greatest biological-environmental event in history, and one of the turning points of Western Civilization.”
What was the Black Death? Where did it originate and why couldn’t medical skills resist it? Black Death, now called “Yersinia pestis,” first appeared in the Gobi desert in central Asia in the 1320s. It followed the trade routes that carried silk and spices, entering Sicily in October 1347.
According to Gottfried, it was “a combination of bubonic, pneumonic and septicemic plague strains.” It was a tiny bacillus that lived in the stomach of a flea carried by rats. In just four years, 1347-1351, it killed between 17 and 28 million people in Europe. Rats were common in those times of poor health.
No one seems to have suspected the role of the rodent in the spread of the disease. In colder climates, like Scandinavia, the infection went into the lungs and caused severe coughing, spitting of blood, nervous disorders, coma and death.
The medical books dealing with plagues were over a thousand years old and had no germ theory. In fact, it was not until the early part of the 20th century that the disease was identified. Once established, the plague continues in cycles for centuries. In 1986, it killed thousands of gophers in western North Dakota.
Massive population loss resulted from the plague. Up to two-thirds of the people in Norway died. It was especially hard on the clergy and physicians, as they were required to attend the sick. Large areas of land returned to forest.
There is the story of a hunter, many generations later, whose stray arrow struck a church bell hidden in the forest. Inside he found a bear hibernating in front of the altar.
Before the plagues, farmland was in danger of overuse and wild animals were found only in the far north. But it was not long before wolves were seen in the suburbs of Paris. The economy suffered from low prices and high labor costs.
Religious fanaticism reared its head. First, bands of “flagellants” roamed about Europe promising deliverance through their self-inflicted sufferings. They cut and beat themselves in religious ritual, believing that they were appeasing the wrath of God against the sins of the world.
Second, mass hysteria and panic sought scapegoats. In the Muslim Middle East it was the Christians. In the West it was the Jews and in Spain it was the Arabs. Like the days of Hitler, a “holocaust” took a great toll on lives.
If any good came out of this evil, it was the new beginnings in medical care. Physicians turned away from their ancient theories that favored “bloodletting” as therapy. Hospitals became places to heal people rather than isolating the sick until they died. The feudal system of lords and serfs was broken.
A few years ago, I visited a small log cabin near Hattfjelldal, about 250 miles north of Trondheim. It dated to 1823 and was the first Norwegian house built in that area after the Black Death.
Imagine, this valley had been desolate of Norsemen for 474 years! Wild animals and the Saami had moved into the region. The Saami are still there.
The human race has a remarkable record of survival. We now know how to control bubonic plague. But new dangers threaten human life today. Are we willing to deal with the ills of human behavior such as poverty, greed, and injustice like we attacked the bacillus in the stomach of the rat flea? Will we do it before a new “Black Death” is unleashed? I believe its worthy trying.
Next week: “Celebration on Moster Island”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.