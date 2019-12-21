The “little house on the prairie” was often too small for the immigrant family. This proved to be a challenge to Andrine’s family that had emigrated from Hemsedal, a part of Hallingdal in Norway.
Like so many others from that valley in the county of Buskerud, they settled first at Blooming Prairie in southeast Minnesota. It is said that all 1,400 people living in the city spoke “Halling,” besides the many farm families for miles around.
The War Between the States had ended. Norway, together with other western European lands, had “America Fever.” The government was alarmed that so many of its labor force wanted to leave.
The state church issued warnings to the people about the dangers that they faced if they went to that uncivilized and heathen land. If they escaped being mugged in New York, they would surely be met by “Savages” who were waiting for their scalps on the prairies and woodlands. They were forcefully advised that they would be leaving behind both family and God if they went to America.
Threats did not keep people from seeking passage to the New World. They bought the cheapest fares. For about $50 or $60 a person could travel from Norway all the way to Iowa and Minnesota. There were tears as the last glimpse of the “old country” disappeared from their eyes.
Later they would sing, “Kan du glemme gamle Norge?” (“Can you forget old Norway?”). After a brief stop at Newcastle and Liverpool, England, they saw no land until they docked in New York or Quebec.
There were no fond memories of their quarters in the steerage section of the boats below the decks. The food was equally bad and it did no good to complain.
To the ship owners, the immigrants were simply cargo, not much different than if they had been cattle. Nor were they safe from attacks by the ship’s crews. Women stayed in the protection of their men. The smell and disease were sickening, not to mention rats. It was not uncommon to die at sea in such conditions.
Ole and Kari Bakken were among those who came to the Blooming Prairie in 1867. Their name had been Holler in Norway. They settled on a farm near the Red Oak Grove Lutheran Church between Blooming Prairie and Austin.
Andrine was the youngest of their six children. One Sunday they were visiting at the nearby farm of uncle Knute and Aunt Guri. When it was time to go home, Andrine, just 6 years old, was nowhere to be found. After an anxious search, she was found asleep in the tall prairie grass.
Now Knute and Guri had no children. Their only child had died. This was not unusual in those days.
Guri was the one who found the missing Andrine. When she returned with her to the farm, Guri announced: “Because I found her, she is going to be my little girl. Besides, you already have enough children.”
Nothing would change her mind. Andrine would replace the child that had died.
Finally, Ole and Kari yielded. Besides the Bakken house was getting crowded. Andrine, however, wasn’t happy with the arrangement. It didn’t take her long to realize that what Aunt Guri wanted was someone to do the chores. She’d run home to her parents so she could play with her sisters. Then Guri would come with a stick and take her home.
The Bakkens had three sons and needed more land. This was not easy to find in the Blooming Prairie community. In 1879, they moved to Walcott in Dakota Territory, in what is now southeastern North Dakota where many other Hallings were settling. Their oldest daughter, Anna, remained behind to be married. Andrine chose to stay with her. This was a happy period in her life.
When it came time to enroll in school, a neighbor girl took her along. The teacher asked, “What is her name.”
After a pause, the neighbor girl said, “Call her Nettie Olson.” And Nettie Olson it was for many years. She was a good listener and had a deep love for learning. She had a special ability for memory work and qualified herself to be a teacher.
There wasn’t much romance to life on the prairie in those days. It was mostly harsh survival. Houses were built without insulation and stood as stark silhouettes against the horizons. It took years before the groves of trees grew up to give protection against the elements.
Conditions were far different from Norway. The summer heat was intense. Bugs, flies and other insects were everywhere. Milk soured quickly and it was impossible to make cheese or butter when gnats filled the air. Lightning storms were particularly loud and frightening.
The greatest terror came from prairie fires. In the dry weather and with a hard wind, it took no time for a field to become a sea of flames. The fires moved so quickly that the fastest horse could not outrun their fury.
Travelers carried matches to light backfires as a way to protect themselves. The winter blizzards also tested the endurance of the strongest settlers and there was little money.
The Red Oak Grove Church became a source of inspiration for Andrine. She memorized long sections of the Bible and loved to sing hymns, ballads and folk songs that she had learned by heart.
One of the famous pioneer pastors was in the Blooming Prairie from 1875-1883. He was Rev. Claus Clausen. A native of Denmark, he ministered among the Norwegians. Earlier he had been at Muskego, near Milwaukee, one of the first Norwegian settlements in the New World.
Andrine married Hellik Thoresen (renamed Thompson) who had emigrated from Lyngdal in Numedal, west of Oslo. After living for some years by Doran, Minn., they moved near her family by Walcott, N.D., where they reared seven children.
When she married, she reclaimed her name, “Andrine.” But I will always affectionately remember her as “Grandma.”
