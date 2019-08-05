Scandinavians love summer, but no season gives them more excitement than Christmas. Christmas is celebrated mostly in the dark days of winter in the northern climates.
The Norsemen have kept watch for the return of the sun since earliest times. The ancient Norse kept a festival called “Jul” or “Yule,” that came from “Joulu” (pronounced “YULE-oo”).
Jul was a time of sacrifices to the Norse gods in order to insure good crops the following year. Huge amounts of ale were consumed during the holiday.
The Christian celebration of Christ’s birth did not become popular in Rome until the fourth century. Christmas began as a protest holiday. Dec. 25 was chosen as a challenge to the pagan worship of the sun. It was a time of drunkenness and debauchery. It was the day on which the birth of Mithra was celebrated. The Mithra religion was popular with the army.
The earliest Christian celebration was Easter. The baptism of Jesus was celebrated on Jan. 6 (Festival of the Epiphany). It’s the nativity celebration of the Eastern Orthodox Church and it commemorates the baptism of Jesus.
When Christmas was introduced into Jerusalem in 440, there were riots to protest it. That was before they realized its value for tourist promotion.
In Scandinavia, the Christmas season begins on December 1. It’s preceded by lots of preparations in the home. At least seven kinds of cookies are baked and house cleaning is thorough. Even the birds get special attention.
Sheaves of grain are put on a pole for them. While visiting in Lyngdal (north of Kongsberg in Norway), I saw people preparing for the Christmas bird feeding as early as September. Cattle also get special attention since they had a part in the first Christmas.
Santa Claus has come to Scandinavia, but not the same “jolly old St. Nick” that we see in American department stores. In Finland, he is called “Joulupokki” and refers to someone who comes on a bicycle to distribute gifts. In Sweden, he is called “Jultomen.”
The “Julenissen” have a part in Christmas. The “nissen” were friendly elves that lived on farms to bring good luck to the owners. The word seems to have derived from “Nicholas.” On Christmas Eve, the grateful farmers put out a bowl of cooked rice with milk in the barn for Nissen, otherwise he might move to another farm. It was also feared that he might become angry and strangle a cow for revenge.
In Sweden, Dec. 13 is a special day on the way to Christmas. It honors “St. Lucia,” a young woman who became a Christian martyr in Sicily about the year 300.
Irish missionaries brought the legend to Varmland and it’s now a part of Swedish pre-Christmas celebrations everywhere, including America. It’s a great honor for a Swedish girl to be chosen “Lucia.” It’s a festival occasion for the Swedish-American Institute members in Minneapolis.
Scandinavians go to church at 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve. The lights, music and simple pageantry are deeply ingrained in their tradition. A “hush” falls over everyone as they enter the church.
After the services, they hurry home to eat. In many cases, this is the first time the children will have seen the Christmas tree. This tradition has also been observed in America. As a child, I was never permitted to see the tree until Christmas Eve. It was awesome to my soul.
Anders Ueland, an immigrant from Norway who became a noted lawyer in Minneapolis, wrote that the Christmas tree and gifts did not become a regular part of Norwegian Christmas celebrations until after 1800.
Rice pudding is a favorite dish on that holy night. An almond was placed in one of the bowls. Whoever got it was supposed to have “good luck” for the next year. It used to mean a happy marriage was in prospect for the singles in waiting.
The main Christmas dinner may still include lutefisk in Finland, Norway and Sweden. A letter from Surnadal, Norway, stated that they would have lutefisk. The Danes prefer roast goose and red cabbage with liver postej (liver paste), pumpernickel, klenjer (pronounced “kleiner”) and tarts. They also put candles in their windows.
Music is important for a Scandinavian Christmas. They have given the world some beautiful songs. “Jeg er Saa Glad Hver Julekveld” (“I am so glad each Christmas Eve”) combines both religious faith and culture. “Her kommer dine arma sma” (“Thy Little Ones Dear Lord, are We”) from the Danish traditíon has deep piety.
A favorite in Sweden is “Nar juldagsmorgon glimmar” (“When Christmas Morn is Dawning”).
Christmas is for children in Scandinavia, just like in America. Danish children may be given a present each day, beginning Dec. 1. On Christmas morning, they get special gifts. In the olden days, Christmas lasted until Easter. Decorations were left up and the dark days of winter went faster.
“Annandag Jul,” the second day of Christmas, is used for visiting and giving presents. In my home community at Colfax, N.D., we didn’t have our Sunday School Christmas until the evening of December 27. We didn’t rush the celebrating to get them out of the way like it’s done in most places today. We’d often travel the five miles to town with horses and bobsled on those cold, crispy nights under the stars.
No night in the year seemed to have such bright stars and magic as that night. I’d keep looking for the star of Bethlehem to lead the way. Charity for the poor was a part of Christmas in Scandinavia in past years, but under the Scandinavian economy there are no poor today.
What I appreciate most about Scandinavian Christmas customs is that families take time to be together as they celebrate. Materialism and commercialism threaten to crowd out the best of things for us. We start Christmas too early and put it out of our minds by Dec. 26. The “Twelve Days” are sometimes even forgotten in churches.
The Scandinavians close up shop and enjoy their holidays in the privacy and enjoyment of their homes for a longer period of time. We’d do well to recover that part of the Scandinavian tradition. Commercialism has come to rule in America in recent years.
Next week: “The Saga of Torger Skaaden”
