If you have ever traveled through the “Vestlands” (West Lands) of Norway, you will understand why some of the world’s most beautiful music has originated there. This was the homeland of Edvard Grieg (1843-1907).
When Grieg was asked by Denmark’s king Frederick VI who taught him to play the piano, he replied: “I learned from the mountains of Norway.”
The sun glistening on the majestic glaciers, the noises of the waterfalls and the wind blowing through the trees and valleys have inspired many musicians. It’s unfortunate that only a few of them have become known outside of Norway.
Geir Botnen (born 1959) is a rising star in the concert halls of Scandinavia. A native of Norheimsund, a small city on a spur of the Hardangerfjord, near Voss and east of Bergen, Geir was captivated by the piano ever since his parents bought one when he was six years old.
They arranged lessons for him ever since he was eight. By 14, they were making weekly trips to Bergen, a two-hour drive each way, so he could get advanced instruction. I’ve driven the road. It’s a scenic paradise.
His first teacher was Jan Hovden. At the Bergen Conservatory of Music, Botnen studies with Jiri Hlinka, a famous pianist from Czeckoslovakia who had moved to Norway. Hlinka, who had taken a first at the Tchaikovsky Competition in Moscow, recognized in Botnen a new virtuoso.
Vindication of Hlinka’s confidence came in 1982 when Botnen also competed at the Tchaikovsky event and placed high. Near home, he has performed with the Bergen Philharmonic and at Troldhaugen, the home of Edvard Grieg. He has also given recitals in Czeckoslovakia, Denmark, Sweden, to list a few of his appearances.
Botnen was influenced by another outstanding musician from Norheimsund, Geir Tveit (1908-1981), who had studied music in Leipsig, Vienna and Paris, besides his native Norway. By 1938, Tveit had won national recognition for his compositions that were often inspired by the Norse sagas.
During World War II, when life in Norway was severely restricted by the Nazi occupation, Tveit settled down on the old family farm overlooking the Hardangerfjord. He traveled to many valleys of the area and gathered old folk tunes that people sang to him. Afterwards he arranged music for them. He collected more than 1,000 tunes, but, unfortunately, a fire destroyed most of them.
Fifty tunes of Tveit’s collection have survived and Botnen made an excellent recording in two long-play records entitled “Femti Folketonar fra Hardanger” (“Fifty Folk Tunes from Hardanger”). I have listened to the recordings and it’s not difficult to imagine that one is visiting in the Vestlands and being a part of a local festivity.
Botnen has made several trips to the United States to give concerts. In 1984 he spent five weeks on tour as the accompanist for the Gandals Pikekor (a girl’s chorus from Gandal in southwestern Norway), traveling from Texas to New York. He returned with them in the summer of 1986.
In October 1986, Botnen was the guest soloist with the Minot Symphony Orchestra for the Norsk Hostfest. The symphony audience was so impressed that Botnen was invited to return for a recital in May 1988.
On that trip to America, he also presented a concert at Augsburg College in Minneapolis and held a master’s seminar in piano for the faculty and students. While in the Twin Cities, Botnen gave a concert at the Landmark Center in St. Paul that was broadcast live of Minnesota Public Radio.
Botnen told me that a string broke on the piano during the performance, the first time that had happened to him. He improvised through the performance so that no one appeared to have noticed it.
Dr. Daniel Hornstein, a professor of music at Minot State University and Conductor of the Minot Symphony Orchestra, was highly enthusiastic about Botnen’s performance. He commented that even though Minot has “a remarkable amount and quality of musical activity — having the opportunity to hear a world-class artist like Geir Botnen is unusual even for this community.”
Hornstein noted that “Botnen’s performance transcended the mere technique of accurately reproducing the written notes and addressed itself directly to the emotional and structural content of the music.” I had the same impression as Hornstein that Botnen “was sharing his inner thoughts with the listener through the medium of music.”
As a witness to the appealing quality of the recital, Hornstein stated that his 12-year-old daughter “was held enraptured for the nearly two-hour recital.”
The Botnens are a musical legend in Norway for having built the first Hardanger violin, an eight-string instrument that beautifully reproduces the music of the Vestlands.
I had the opportunity to visit with Botnen before he returned to Norway. He’s a delightful conversationalist as well as an exciting musician. He played a couple of Geir Tveit’s folk tunes for me. Total animation at the keyboard is the best way to describe him.
There is no doubt in my mind that Hornstein was correct in describing Botnen as “World Class.” At the Minot recital, he was called back for five curtain calls, once with a standing ovation.
I asked Botnen about his goals. He was planning to make his Oslo debut in September 1988 and was scheduled to play in the Sibelius Hall in Helsinki. His dream was to perform in New York’s Carnegie Hall and in the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.
He told me that he doesn’t want to leave his home in Norheimsund to be a full time traveler. He values being with his wife and family in Norway. He also teaches piano in the schools of his home area.
His hobby is servicing automobiles in his spare time. His father, who died when he was only 12 years old, was an auto mechanic. He is also an accomplished trombone player and has often marched with the band for the “Syttende Mai” (May 17) Constitution Day parade.
The world is waiting for musicians of his talent. To order his music, you can go online and bring up his name. A web site will appear. I hope we might get to hear him perform again.
Next week: “Beowulf — A Scandinavian Epic Poem”
