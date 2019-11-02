“Engineer soldier at his best,” this is how Gen. Douglas MacArthur described the son of a Lutheran parsonage who immigrated to America age 16. Leif Johan Sverdrup is possibly the most honored Norwegian to have lived in the New World.
How did this immigrant boy from the West Coast of Norway attain to such fame? He arrived in America Dec. 7, 1914, sponsored by a relative, Jorgen Heiberg, of Twin Valley. To begin with, he worked on farms in the area and even taught “parochial” (religious) school.
At age 18, he entered Augsburg College in Minneapolis and earned a bachelor of arts degree in two years. After serving in the U.S. Army in World War I, he earned another degree in engineering at the University of Minnesota.
His first job was with the Missouri State Highway Department where he proved his ability that was later to become so famous. It was not long before his engineering professor, John Ira Parcel, joined him in forming Sverdrup & Parcel and Associates, Inc., which became one of the world’s largest and most respected engineering and architectural firms. The headquarters are in St. Louis.
By the time of World War II, Sverdrup had become world famous. In August 1941, the State Department asked him to build a chain of airstrips in the Philippines that could land B-17s. MacArthur expected a Japanese attack by April 1941, when the monsoon season was over. When Sverdrup delayed his answer, he was told, “You gotta do it.” He went and did a job that still defies belief.
Sverdrup never did get close to the Philippines on that trip. The Japanese arrived first. But he did build a chain of airfields that moved the U.S. planes to victory up through the South Sea Islands.
One of the most interesting stories of his many exploits was he how got the runways packed hard enough to land the big planes. According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, “He would send his native interpreter ahead to a new village to announce that a supernatural man was coming. Then Sverdrup would march in carrying his wind-up phonograph. The awed natives built his airfields by day and were rewarded with dances at night. Shortly after the last pair of dancing feet had padded down the new airfield and had gone home to rest, the airplanes would come roaring in.”
Sverdrup built more than 200 airfields and related military projects. It is no wonder that Gen. MacArthur stated on Jan. 12, 1945, on a heavy cruiser in the Lingayen Gulf, “This is the engineer soldier at his best.”
After the war, Sverdrup continued his energies for peace as a devoted family man and to rebuild downtown St. Louis. He had a great deal too do with developing the city’s famous riverfront, which includes the Arch and the Busch Memorial Stadium. The Boy Scouts of America awarded with their highest honor, the Silver Buffalo. By this time, he had become a personal friend of presidents and kings.
On a trip to the nation’s capital, he noted that there was no statue of St. Olaf in the Washington Cathedral. The Sverdrups commissioned a sculptor and presented a memorial to Norway’s patron saint.
I moved to St. Louis in November 1961 and had not been there long when people began to tell me about the famous Norwegian who had become a legend in the city. The Sverdrups had already distinguished themselves as one of Norway’s best known families. They were leaders in government, church, Arctic exploration and scientific research.
They had come to America too. Both an uncle and a cousin of Leif had been presidents of Augsburg College and Seminary. He never lost his love for Norway, serving as the Norwegian Vice-Counsel in St. Louis. He was known to say that the “shortest distance between two points was through Norway.” He returned often to visit his mother.
My first appointment with this famous Norwegian was on Oct. 1, 1962. I asked his support to promote a concert by the St. Olaf Choir the following February. I was not disappointed. He made me feel at ease with his natural friendliness. He offered his help and with one phone call to his friend Richard Amberg, editor of the St. Louis Globe-Democrat, I had a story in the newspaper.
We met several more times, once in our home. At his funeral Jan. 7, 1976, messages were read from President Ford and King Olav V. It was fitting that at such a service the congregation should sing, “A Mighty Fortress is our God!” MacArthur was right! And his legend lives on.
Next week: “Queen Margaret I — Ruler of Scandinavia”
