Hans was only 11 when his family caught “America Fever.” His father, Even Heg, and his mother, Siri, were packing their belongings to leave for America. They left their home at Lier, near Drammen, Norway, in 1849 for the New World.
Born Dec. 21, 1829, Hans was soon noticed as an unusually bright boy. He was like by everyone because of his cheerfulness and patience. In later years, this would make him a leader of men. They had money enough when they left Telemark both to buy land and put up buildings.
Following the usual route from New York, they traveled to Buffalo by river and canal. From there they went to Milwaukee by a Great Lakes steamer. Their destination, Muskego, was only 20 miles to the southwest, a day’s journey. There they joined settlers who had come a year earlier.
When Hans was 13, his father built a barn that was to become famous as a shelter for immigrants moving westward. It was also a social center, a church and a hospital. Famous pioneer preachers, such as Elling Eielsen, the Haugean evangelist, and Claus Clausen, the Danish schoolteacher came to the community.
Norwegians at Muskego held strict views on the use of alcohol. The first Norwegian Temperance Society was organized in the Heg home in 1848. Hans became secretary and his father the president.
Pastor Clausen was often invited to stay at their house. During these years, three dreadful cholera outbreaks occurred. Still the people kept faith with their choice of the New World
Hans was always on the go. He joined the “Forty-Niners” in search of California gold. Just when he was doing well, word came that his father died. He returned home to take care of the farm.
But the farm couldn’t hold Hans. He had a strong social conscience and became active in the politics of Norway Township and Racine County. He believed strongly in freedom, equality and brotherhood. As a member of the Wisconsin State Prison Board, he did much to improve conditions in the jails and rehabilitation work.
When the Civil War broke out in 1861, Governor Randal appointed Hans to be a colonel with authority to recruit Scandinavians for the Fifteenth Wisconsin Volunteers. The Irish and the Germans were also doing this.
He advertised for recruits, stating “The government of our adopted country is in danger. It is our duty as brave and intelligent citizens to extend our hands in defense of our country and of our homes.” Eight-hundred and ninety enrolled, of whom 115 answered roll to the name of “Ole.”
Pastor Clausen became the chaplain and Dr. S. O. Himoe of the community went along as a surgeon.
The regiment had only 16 days of training before going to the Southern front. They fought in 25 battles and skirmishes.
The battle for which Heg is best known was at Chickamauga, in northern Georgia, fought Sept. 19-20, 1863. The Union forces were larger but had unwisely divided themselves as they traveled and were ambushed. It turned out to be one of the worst defeats of the Union in the whole war.
Heg’s men were given difficult ground. They held fast and counter-attacked repeatedly. Heg was everywhere. He wouldn’t order a soldier to go anywhere that he was unwilling to go.
About sunset on the first day, a Confederate sharp shooter shot Hans in the bowels. He continued on horseback to direct the attack and refused medical aid. Finally, loss of blood forced him to turn over his command to Lt. Colonel Ole C. Johnson.
He died the next day at noon. When the Union commander, “Rosey” Rosecrans received the news, he wrote: “I’m sorry to hear that Heg has fallen. He was a brave officer and I had intended to promote him to be a general.” Heg was the highest-ranking Union officer from Wisconsin to die in the war.
Heg’s grave is located close to Norway Lutheran Church on Indian Hill, about 25 miles northwest of Racine. Across the highway is a state park with a museum named for him. There is a statue of Heg with a commanding presence by the park. His statue also stands on the grounds of the Wisconsin State Capitol building in Madison and in Lier, Norway, the place where he was born.
Heg had learned English well and many people think that it was quite possible that he might have become the first Scandinavian born governor in the USA, had not war struck him down. Dr. Theodore Blegen, professor at the University of Minnesota, paid Heg this tribute: “The valorous blood of the old Vikings ran in his veins, united with the gentler virtues of a Christian gentleman.”
One-hundred and twenty years after Chickamauga, I stood in silence before his grave, full of thought. He was only thirty-three. He really loved this land. How often had his wife and children stood there too?
Ten years later in 1993, I returned to preach at the 150th anniversary of the Norway Church. The congregation and the community haven’t forgotten him. They honor his name and gravesite as their own special hero.
