Editor’s note: Arland Fiske passed away June 16, but as a tribute to him, The Pilot-Independent will continue to print his column for the next couple of months.
The struggle between good and evil in our world has many surprises. Who would have guessed that the descendants of the ancient Vikings, once the terror of the Christian world, would become the sponsors of the “Peace Prize” in our time?
A great deal of mystery surrounds the beginnings of those fury-filled bandits of the North Sea lands. On Easter Sunday 617, they descended on the Island of Eigg off the coast of Scotland and massacred the 54 monks who lived there.
For the next 400 years, no one would live in safety from their raids. The greatest outrage came on June 8, 793, when they sacked the Holy Island of Lindisfarne, off the northeast coast of England. Shock waves were felt in the court of Charlemagne in France.
The first missionary of distinction to make inroads into these lands was St. Ansgar who had come from France. He made significant beginnings as the Archbishop of Bremen before he died in 865,
England set the stage for the Christian assault on Viking lands. Much credit has to go to one of its most famous king, Alfred the Great, for saving his land from the onslaught of the pagan Danes. Combining Christian learning and brilliant military skills, he defeated the Danes and then peacefully persuaded their general, Guthrum, to be baptized in 878. Alfred stood as godfather at the ceremony.
From England, the new faith spread back to Denmark. It took a while, but in 965 King Harald “Bluetooth” declared Denmark to be a Christian nation. A stone marked with runic carvings testifies to his words at Jelling in Jutland.
My wife and I made a special visit to see it while in Denmark. It was the story of the “strong Christ” rather than the “gentle Jesus” that converted the Northmen. The Vikings were not a happy people, as we might have supposed.
Harsh climate, scarcity of food and the tyranny of pagan gods filled their lives with fear. The Christ whose voice commanded the sea waves and who healed the lepers gave them a new hope. The brutality in their plundering stemmed from the pent-up rage that they felt against these forces. “Pity” for the first time, entered their society.
Norway was more obstinate to the missionaries than Denmark. It was the relentless striving of the English bishops that moved two kings named Haakon and two kings named Olaf back to Norway on missionary crusades. The claims of Bishop Grimkel, who promoted the “St. Olaf” legend, completed the turn of events that won the day for the “White Christ.”
King Olaf Erickson of Sweden, influenced by a martyred monk from Glastonbury, brought Sweden into Christian ways. Finland was reached through Bishop Henry, also English, who had spent time in Sweden. He was martyred on Jan. 19, 1156. Iceland’s decision to be Christian was made by a pagan Lawgiver, who decided it would be best for the land. He might have been pressured by the fear of Norway’s king Olaf Tryggvason.
It touched my heart to see the headquarters of the Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo, knowing that in Norway more blood was shed for the conversion of a nation than anywhere else in Scandinavia. I still believe in miracles.
Next time: “Oscar Overby, He Taught Us To Sing”
