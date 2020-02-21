The Battle of Hampton Roads in Virginia is remembered as one of the most important naval encounters in history. It cannot, however, be compared to the great battles of Jutland, Midway or the Coral Sea.
Just two strange looking and dissimilar warships fought it. The battle lasted about four hours and the casualties were only a few wounded.
What was the Civil War battle all about and why is it remembered? What has it got to do with the Scandinavian Heritage?
President Lincoln was pale and visibly shook. Panic was overtaking some of the cabinet members, including Edwin Stanton, Secretary of War. Bad news had come to Washington. For months it had been rumored that the Confederacy was building a fearful new weapon — an ironclad warship!
It was March 8, 1862. Two Union warships, the Cumberland and the Congress sailed out to stop this dreadful sea monster. Their cannonballs bounced off its slanted iron covered sides that protected its ten cannons. In short order, both Union warships were sunk with much loss of life.
President Lincoln’s strategy for defeating the Confederacy through a naval blockade hung in the balance. It this plan failed, the war could drag on for many years or it might even mean the end of the “United States of America.”
Secretary Stanton gave a doomsday speech to the President and his cabinet. Every ship and seaport city of the North, he claimed, was in imminent danger of destruction. Both Lincoln and Stanton paced the floor while looking out the window to the Potomac River, as though the dreaded warship would soon arrive.
One cabinet member, Gideon Welles, appeared unruffled by the news. As Secretary of the Navy, he had a secret. Naval Intelligence was well aware of what the “rebs” were doing. Now it was the Navy Secretary’s turn to speak.
He advised calm since the Confederate warship was too deep to sail up the Potomac and it was not sea worthy enough to reach New York. Then he told them that the Union was also building an “ironclad.” One of the cabinet members asked, “How many guns does it have?” “Two,” replied Welles. Horrified unbelief came over Stanton.
The next day large crowds gathered to watch the Merrimac (formerly the Virginia) return for battle against the Union fleet. It headed directly to finish off the badly damaged Minnesota. Out of nowhere a strange looking craft appeared. Some called it a “Yankee cheese box on a raft.”
The U. S. Monitor’s two cannons took about seven minutes to prepare for firing each cannon ball. Five times the Merrimac rammed the smaller vessel. Its iron frame held. Volleys were exchanged with some damage to both ships. At noon, the Monitor withdrew from battle and the Merrimac was out of cannon balls, so it left the Minnesota and claimed victory.
The North, however, interpreted the news differently. The little Monitor had done its job. The mighty Merrimac had been stopped! Lincoln was ecstatic and the North was jubilant.
The architect of that strange looking and quickly constructed Union craft was John Ericsson. He had been born in Varmland, Sweden, July 13, 1803. Though of irascible temperament, he had become famous for his inventive skills by the time he was 13.
At age 23, he was honored in London. At 36, he immigrated to America. Among his 2,000 inventions was an improved model of the screw propeller that was to power large ships. He died in 1898.
What effect could such a little duel have on history? It marked the beginning of a new age in ship building.
In London, the battle was talked about by everyone. As a result, the British built a new ironclad navy. They had experimented with a few models, but the Monitor/Merrimac clash was the clincher. This was also one of the first naval battles fought by two steam powered ships, also one of Ericsson’s projects.
It was, I suppose, only proper that a Scandinavian inventor should have made such a contribution to the future navies of the world. After all, they had built the “Longships.”
How did Secretary Welles discover this “classic genius inventor,” as historian Page Smith described him? Would you believe it was a Harvard professor of pastoral theology named Horace Bushnell who made the introduction? He and Welles had been friends for a long time.
Don’t underestimate the value of old friends. They can turn out to be your greatest asset. Just remember the panic in President Lincoln’s cabinet and the Swedish inventor who saved the day. And if you visit Stockholm, see for yourself the proud statue the Swedes erected of Ericsson by the harbor.
