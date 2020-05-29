Almost everybody in the whole world knows that George Washington was the first president of the United States. This is one of the first things I learned at school.
Why then should this claim be made for someone else? And who was this “John Hanson” anyway? I never read about him in schoolbooks. Most American histories ignore him and he isn’t even mentioned in the Encyclopedia Britannica. Did he really exist?
Between Annapolis, Maryland, and the District of Columbia, there is a four-lane highway named for John Hanson. The U.S. Postal Service issued a stamp with his picture. I have some six-cent postcards with his picture and inscription “Jon Hanson – Patriot.” So he must have existed.
There are some reasons, however, to ask who John Hanson really was? Historians have been searching the records to clarify his ethnic identity. The consensus that he was an early American of Swedish descent has been challenged and some now think that he was English.
The following story relates the claim as presented by Jacob A. Nelson, a lawyer from Decorah, Iowa, who wrote a book on Hanson in 1939. He admitted that this information was hard to find but claimed that it was verifiable.
Nelson claimed that Hanson was a fourth generation Swedish American born April 3, 1715, in Maryland. According to Nelson, the Hansons can be traced to Yorkshire, England, in the middle of the 13th century. That was where the Danes and Norwegians had their kingdom (Danelaw) a few centuries earlier. The name was changed to Hanson, meaning “son of Henry,” about 1340.
The Hansons were Finns that moved to Sweden and intermarried with the royal family. A Colonel John Hanson was killed in the battle of Lutzen, Nov. 16, 1632, defending King Gustavus Adolphus. The king also died that same day.
In 1642, Queen Christine of Sweden sent four of Hanson’s sons to Maryland to join the Swedish settlement on the banks of the Delaware River.
The colony known as “New Sweden” had been founded in 1638. Later the Dutch and the English took control of Maryland. In her book, Finns in North America, Eloise Engle notes that a part of Hanson’s ancestry goes back to the Swedes who lived in Finland. Sweden governed Finland at that time.
The Hansons were highly ambitious and colonists. They were active in government and were successful farmers. Samuel Hanson, John’s father, was a member of the Maryland General Assembly, a sheriff and held other offices.
The Hanson home had an air of aristocracy about it. Yet they were well liked by their neighbors for their honesty and patriotism. Patriotism, of course, meant loyalty to King George of England. They were well known for their piety. Every day they gathered for Bible reading and prayer.
By the time that John was 12, he had memorized long sections of the Bible, the catechism and many hymns. There is a tradition that young John was educated at Oxford University in England.
After marriage and settling down with his family, John became active in Maryland politics. Though loyal to British rule, he sided with the colonists in their grievances against the mother country. He was strongly opposed to the “Stamp Act Congress” that met in New York.
Among his close acquaintances were Ben Franklin, Thomas Jefferson, John and Samuel Adams and other early colonial leaders. After the British reprisals against the people of Boston for the “Tea Party, Hanson sent a substantial of silver for the relief of the people.
Hanson was a leader in the independence movement of the colonies. When the Continental Congress was formed, he became the first president. On a memorial plaque at the Frederick County Courthouse in Maryland, he is remembered as “President of the United States in Congress Assembled, Nov. 5, 1781 to November 4, 1982,” and as a signer of the Articles of Confederation.
George Washington sent President Hanson a letter of congratulations and promised him his loyalty in leading the new government. He signed the letter: “You most obedient servant, George Washington.”
Hanson’s confidence in Washington was unqualified. He wrote: “We will win the war with George Washington in the field, if we do our share at home. In the end we will establish an Inseparable union, and ultimately it will become the greatest nation in the world.” Two of his sons gave their lives for the cause of this freedom.
If you visit Washington, D. C., you can find John Hanson’s statue in the capitol building. Pause a moment before it and remember this early American patriot who gave so much for his country. And who knows, maybe some hard evidence will turn up in some long lost archives that will once and for all settle the argument about his ethnic identity. In the meantime, many Scandinavians are unmoved in the belief he was one of them.
Next time: “Carl Ben Eielsen: Viking in the Sky”
