“If Norway were to show the world a single work of art which most truly express Norwegian character, perhaps the best choice would be the folk tales,” wrote Pat Shaw Iverson, a recognized writer of Norwegian stories.
Two names are especially remembered in the collecting of these tales. Peter Christian Asbjornsen was born in Oslo in 1812. As a child, he heard these tales (“eventyr”) from people who worked in his father’s glazier shop. They came from all parts of Norway to learn how to set glass.
On their Sunday hikes through the fields and forests, they took young Peter along and excited his imagination with their stories.
In 1826, Asbjornsen met Jorgen Moe, a farm boy from Ringerike in eastern Norway at the Norderhov School. They used every spare moment to hunt, fish, hike and dream of becoming poets.
They got the idea of collecting Norwegian folk tales by reading Grimm’s fairy tales from Germany. Their first volume was published in 1845. Jacob Grimm had high praise for their work, saying that the Norwegian folk tales had a freshness and fullness which “surpass nearly all others.” They went up and down the valleys listening to stories, especially in Gudbrandsdal and Telemark.
In 1879, Erik Werenskjold of Kongsvinger published an illustrated edition with hand drawn pictures. He had studied art both in Oslo and Munich. Later Theodore Kittelson of Kragero joined him as an illustrator. Fortunately, this book, entitled “Norwegian Folk Tales,” was republished in 1982.
In these stories, kings are usually pictured as going around in slippers and smoking long pipes. The clergy, too, were caricatured as being out of touch with the facts of life.
One of my favorite tales is called “The Old Woman against the Stream.” These words, “Kjerringa mot strommen,” have become a common expression for a stubborn woman. She was so contrary that while arguing with her husband about how to harvest the crop, he drowned her in the river.
When she disappeared, he began to think that it was a pity that she didn’t have a Christian burial. But alas, her body was nowhere to be found. With the help of his friends, he searched everywhere down stream. She had totally disappeared!
Then the truth dawned on him. He said, “This old woman of mine had a mind of her own. She was so contrary while she was alive that she can’t very well be can’t be otherwise now. We’ll have to start searching upstream.”
And sure enough, they found that she had floated against the stream and had come to rest above the waterfall! This is genuine Norse humor and everyone would laugh until their sides ached.
As a young boy, I enjoyed reading the “Reynard the Fox” stories. I was surprised to find them in the Asbjornsen-Moe collection. There are also a number of troll stories too, including the story of the “Billy Goat Gruff.”
Many of these stories are common to several European countries and were brought into Norway during the Middle Ages by bards who made their living by entertaining people with stories. In the age before television, the storytellers were warmly welcomed into people’s home.
Just imagine these stories being told by flickering candlelight in a kitchen with low ceilings during the long winter nights I front of a fireplace. Iverson states: “The old women usually kept to deep, mystic or eerie themes, while the men related humorous, sometimes bawdy stories.”
Another tale I find amusing is about “The Parson and the Sexton.” The Parson was an arrogant fellow who demanded the whole road whenever he drove his horse and buggy. His bluff was called one day when he met a man who turned out to be the king.He was ordered to appear in court the next day and be prepared to answer three questions. His job and life depended on the answers.
Not so good at quizzes, the parson sent the sexton (a lay assistant or deacon) dressed in clergy clothes. The Norwegian name is a “klokker.” The sexton gave very clever answers that satisfied the king. Finally, the king said: “Since you are so wise on all counts, tell me what I’m now thinking!”
He replied, “Oh, I suppose you’re thinking that it is the parson who’s standing here before you. But I’m sorry to tell you that you’re wrong, for it is the sexton.”
“Aha! Then go home with you, and you be the parson and let him be the sexton, replied the king.” And it was so.
Are folk stories and fairy tales fit subjects for adult minds? Aren’t they meant to tease the imaginations of children? I must admit to losing much of my childhood appreciation for this kind of literature during my years of profession study. But I’ve changed.
I like the inscription written in a well-worn book of fairy tales by Hans Christian Andersen given to my wife, Gerda, when she was a little girl. It reads, “Nothing can be truer than fairy wisdom. It is as true as sunbeams.”
I think, however, that only children and adults who have some of a child’s nature in them will be able to understand.
Next week: “John Ericsson and the Civil War’s Great Naval Battle”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.