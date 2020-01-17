There were many cotters’ sons who left the Old World for the New. Their departure did not mean a lack of love for parents or native land. They left because they had a desperate dream for a better life.
The “cotter” (“husmann”) was a sharecropper who had a cottage on the edge of the main farm. It was often a hillside and had first to be reclaimed by removing rocks.
This was the only way a young man could have a home. He could not, of course, expect to accumulate savings. Most of his energy was spent working for the landowner, called a “bonde.” I have seen these hillside huts. They look pretty and quaint, but they are humble shelters.
Hans Anderson Foss wrote a story entitled “Husmandsgutten or The Cotter’s Son.” It was first serialized by the Decorah-Posten in 1884 and was claimed to be the most read book written by a Norwegian-American.
The story is about Ole Haugen, born in the Sigdal area west of Oslo. (A “haug” is a hill or hillside. This accounts for his last name). His parents, Torkil and Randi, were cotters on the land of the wealthiest farmer in the valley.
Being a cotter was in some respects almost equivalent to being a serf. The bonde was a hard man, but his wife was known for her kindness.
In those days it was the custom that when there was a baptism or confirmation that the request to the pastor had to be accompanied by a gift of money. It was not unlike the Levitical laws of the Old Testament that prescribed sacrifices.
Like Joseph and Mary who could give only a poor man’s offering when they brought their son to the Temple, Ole’s parents also struggled to provide the prescribed gift. The bonde refused to give Torkil a loan for the baptism, so his wife secretly sent some of her own silver coins to them. The bonde’s rule was: “The more you give them, the more they want and the less they will work.”
Ole amazed everyone at his confirmation with his sincere and quick answers during the catechization. This was a custom where children publicly recited their knowledge of the Bible and their faith. Some people thought Ole should become a minister and raised money to send him to school. The bonde, however, put a stop to that.
To complicate the matter more, the bonde’s daughter, Marie, was the same age as Ole. They played together as children and became fast friends. To separate them, Ole was sent up to the seter (a mountain pasture) early in the spring. There he stayed with the farm animals until just before snowfall when he returned for school. The bonde was taking no chances. He didn’t want his money to fall into a cotter’s family.
Despite the attempts to keep them apart, Ole and Marie came to have a deep love for each other. They realized that the only hope they had for a future together was if Ole went to America. So he went.
His best friend in the New World was Nils, also from Norway. He had a brilliant head for business, but was a constant failure to say “no” to the bottle. Ole’s friendship gave him new directions that he needed. He later repaid Ole with good business advice.
It was Ole’s intention to send money back to his family and then return to Marie. In his first job, west of Chicago, he was cheated out of wages for a whole summer. So he set out on foot to look for work in Wisconsin as winter approached. On his way, he was mistaken for a bank robber and was arrested.
After his innocence was proved, he was released and nearly lost his life in a snowstorm north of Madison. He found refuge with an American family who also gave him a job on their farm. During a sudden winter storm, Ole rescued the family’s two teenage daughters at great risk to himself. He carried them to their home in a blinding blizzard. The farm dog led him. One of the daughters, Nellie, survived.
The neighbors, of course, began to talk. Ole’s brave deed got into the newspapers and was reprinted in Norway. It also said that Ole was going to marry Nellie!
That was all the bonde needed to see. He showed it to Marie, but she refused to believe it. Then the bonde intercepted the mail so that there was no correspondence between Ole and his family or Marie for a year and a half. Money sent home was also stolen by the bonde.
Stories like this were not uncommon, but not all of them had happy endings. In this case, the love between Ole and Marie stood the test. With the help of Nils, Ole made a good business investment in Chicago that made it possible to go back to Norway with lots of money in his pocket.
The high point in the story is when Ole bought the bonde’s farm at an auction. The mail fraud caught up with the rich farmer and he died a poor man. The story has more pathos than can be retold here. But stories like these from the Sigdal-Numedal area have been preserved as a reminder to the children of immigrants that courage and love still have their rewards.
