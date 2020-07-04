Editor’s note: Arland Fiske passed away June 16, but as a tribute to him, The Pilot-Independent will continue to print his column for the next couple of months.
The most picturesque approach to Oslo is by boat. As one travels up the Oslo Fjord from Denmark or Germany, the coasts of Norway becomes visible. The shorelines come closer together and the houses appear in the beautiful settings on the mountainsides. Finally, there is Oslo harbor, with the most temperate climate of any capital in northern Europe.
In spite of its far north location, the temperatures in Oslo are pleasant even into October. During the winters, however, sunlight becomes scarce, especially in the valleys. In the summer, it never becomes entirely dark during the days of the “midnight sun.”
The longest day of the year is celebrated on June 23, St. Hans’ Eve or the “Birth of John the Baptist.” People burn bonfires and many people stay up all night to celebrate.
Oslo began as a tiny trading community in 1048. It grew quickly because of its fine harbor. The mountains to the north give it protection from the Arctic winds and the sea to the south brings moderating temperatures from the tropical currents. Fire has destroyed the city many times.
In 1624, the Danish ruler, King Christian IV, rebuilt the city close to the Akershus Castle (built about 1300) and renamed it “Christiania,” after himself. In 1925, the ancient name “Oslo” was restored.
When Norway became free of Danish rule in 1814, Sweden’s kings became their monarchs until 1905. They agreed, however, to respect Norway’s new constitution of May 17, 1814, and to establish Christiania as Norway’s capital. So the king had a parliament in both Stockholm and Oslo, but he rarely ever appeared in Norway.
Today one out of every eight people in Norway lives in Oslo, about 500,000 of them. It’s recognized as one of the world’s most beautiful capitals.
Several things impress me about Norway’s chief city. First, it has a sense of history. The name of almost every street has a part of Norway’s “who’s who” written into it. Whether it is “Karl Johans Gate” (pronounced “GAHteh” and means “street”), “Halvdan Svartes Gate,” “Ibsen’s Gate,” or “Gyldenloves Gate,” a whole volume could be written about each man after whom the street is named.
Second, the neatness and cleanliness of the city is impressive. There is also the feeling of personal safety as one walks the streets. This is rare in large cities of the world today. I would suggest, however, obtaining a street map that is available free in most hotels and department stores. It’s an old city that grew with no anticipation of the twentieth century traffic and automobiles. There is excellent public transportation to every part of the metropolitan area.
The third thing that my wife, Gerda, (of Danish ancestry) and I have found to be enjoyable about Oslo is the people. They are friendly and polite. Their lifestyles are different from Americans, not having as much emphasis on nightspots and eating out.
If you stay in a hotel or guesthouse, your breakfast (“frokost”) will probably be included. These, like the ones we ate at the Continental and Bristol hotels, are such a big spread that there is little need for a noon lunch. However, bakeries and coffee shops offer delicious open-face sandwiches and pastries that delight both the eye and stomach.
Everyone who visits Oslo should see Frogner Park and the huge life-like granite statues by Gustav Vigeland. Bygdøy Park, which contains the Viking Ship Museum, the Kon-Tiki Museum, the icebreaker Fram and more, is worth an afternoon, if not the whole day. Conducted tours are helpful, but they usually don’t allow enough time at each of these interesting places,
Up on the mountainside to the northwest of the city is Holmenkollen, called the most beautiful ski jump in the world. By the harbor is Akershus, the ancient castle, with the Resistance Museum from World War II.
The Oslo Cathedral, “Vor Frelsers Kirke” (“Our Savior’s Church”), consecrated in 1897, is a work of art on the inside. A statue of King Christian V stands on a plaza out in front. Lovers of art will want visit the National Museum of Art and the Edvard Munch Gallery.
Two buildings dominate the skyline: The City Hall and the Royal Palace. The “Syttende Mai” (17th of May) parade travels from the palace to the “Storting” (literally the “big assembly”) where the parliament meets. The street, called “Karl Johans Gate,” passes the Student’s Park on the University campus. If you ever visit Oslo, you will fall in love with it.
For a wonderful web site on Norway click on www.norway.com, where you can view of excellent picture slide shows.
Next time: “Akershus, Fortress of Old Norway’
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.