Perhaps you have seen a picture of a Norwegian girl playing a long horn called a lur. If so, it was likely meant to be “Prillar-Guri.” It’s a story that inspires courage, admiration and patriotism.
The year was 1612. There was a war between the joint kingdom of Denmark-Norway and Sweden. In those days, there were often disputes between the Scandinavian powers that led to military conflict.
The political decisions for the joint kingdom were made in Copenhagen. King Christian IV was the leader of a kingdom joined by the Union of Kalmar in 1397, when Margaret I was queen. In this war, the Swedish king had recruited mercenaries from Holland and Scotland to come to his aid.
It has happened only a few times in recorded history that the savior of a nation has been a woman, and hardly ever a girl of 17. Guri was an exception. She played a key role in defending the land.
For more than 350 years the story of “Prillar-Guri had been told, but no book could be found on it.
In 1968, Arthur Stavig went to Norway to look for the complete story. After a painstaking search, he discovered it was being serialized in the Romsdal Budstikke, a daily newspaper. He took the story back to America and together with Marvel Arseth DeSordi translated it into English. Now the whole world can read about this heroine of old Norway.
Guri was an orphan and had been reared by foster parents in Romsdalen, near Molde. She had been a sickly girl and for this reason was taken to an old stave church up in the File Mountains (Filefjell) for prayers of healing. St. Thomas Church was the place for pilgrims to visit on Annunciation Day (March 25).
Many of the people left their crutches behind as they journeyed home. Whether it was the prayers, the long hike in the mountain air or both, we don’t know, but Guri became radiantly healthy.
Guri was getting ready for her wedding to Kjell, just as soon as he returned from the war. Little did they suspect that their lives would be tragically changed by an event already in progress of which they were innocent. Invading mercenaries would pass directly through their valley.
The Scots might have traveled through to Sweden with little incident, as the Dutch did through Trondheim if their leader, Col. George Sinclair, had not decided on a campaign of terror to conquer Norway first.
Sinclair was a soldier with a charisma for leadership but whose ambition would not hesitate to employ the vilest treachery. His army, with two notable exceptions, was a band of cutthroats recruited from the lowest dregs of society in Western Europe.
Their arrival Aug. 10 began a 16-day reign of terror that has not been forgotten. Every farm building was burned to the ground. Children and old people were murdered and maidens were ravished. They looted and feasted on whatever food and liquor they could find.
To make it even more frightful, Sinclair had a huge bloodhound named Ralf that was able to sniff out people and farms at a great distance.
Because of the war with Sweden, there were only old men with crude weapons to defend the valley that led to Gudbrandsdal, Kjell’s home. Beyond that led the unguarded heartland of central Norway.
It was Guri, the seter (mountain) girl, who carried the warning to the unsuspecting farmlands. She traveled through streams and underbrush, hiding from Sinclair and his dog. He had seen her and resolved to make her his prize of war.
She traveled without regard to pain and danger of the wild animals in the mountains. With every breath she prayed, “Lord Jesus, lead me to warn the people and to warn Kjell’s family from this terrible enemy.”
When she arrived at the end of her journey she didn’t look much like a bride. But the people had been warned and now worked feverishly to build an ambush at a narrow pass near Kringen, upstream stream from Lesje and Dovre.
In the strangest of happenings, Mary Sinclair was also hurrying through the mountains, trying to stop her husband. Carrying her newborn son, she wept bitter tears at her husband’s deeds.
An avalanche of rocks was constructed to greet the invaders. Just beyond a bend on a narrow pass, a barricade was built. Across the river in plain sight of the enemy, her wedding with Kjell just having been completed, as he had unexpectedly returned from the war. Guri played her lur as a signal to the defenders that the hated enemy was approaching.
A musket shot from the bushes mortally wounded Sinclair. Then the rocks began to roll. Almost all of the 800 invaders perished. Of the survivors, only 16 escaped massacre by the angry farmers.
The victory for Norway brought a tragic end to Guri’s dreams. In the aftermath of the melee, Kjell tried to save Sinclair’s son from harm. The child’s mother, overcome with grief and fearing for her son, misunderstood Kjell’s intentions and stabbed him to death.
Guri’s marriage lasted only hours, but she is remembered for what took place at Kringen that day, Aug. 26, 1612. A statue has been erected of her as a reminder to the people of her heroic action. “Prillar-Guri” will live for generations as a national hero in Norway’s long struggle for freedom.
Next week: “The Vikings in Ireland”
