“God be praised to all eternity that he laid this unexpected victory in the hands of a woman, put shackles on the feet of kings and handcuffs on their nobles.”
This is how a Danish chronicler expressed the feelings of many after the Battle of Asla, Sweden, in 1389, when Margaret became the supreme rule of all the Scandinavian lands. From Lake Ladoga in Finland to Greenland in the west, from North Cape in the far north of Norway to the Eider River in Germany on the south, this emancipated woman ruled with shrewdness, charm, patience, self-confidence, religious faith and an aura of integrity.
Who was this woman of such ability and how did she attain her great power? Margaret was born in 1346, the daughter of Danish King Valdemar IV.I t was not a good time. The “Black Death” had traveled across Europe when she was a little girl.
In 1349, it came to Denmark, Norway and Sweden. Two-thirds of Norway’s population, one-third of Denmark’s and as many in Sweden died in swift order.
It brought out the worst in people. Death was dealt to those accused of poisoning the wells. Jews were especially marked out for pogrom. Disease, starvation and poverty reduced the ability of the northlands to govern themselves.
Many villages were decimated and the land reverted to forests and wild animals. Death spread particularly among the clergy, as they were required to minister to the dying.
It was into this world of realism that Margaret was bargained off in marriage through a treaty between the kings of Norway and Denmark. At age 10 she was hustled off to Akershus, the fortress castle in the Oslo harbor.
For six years she did not live with her husband, King Haakon VI, while he was busy leading armies and seeking fame. She was treated more as a helpless royal hostage in those early years, rather than as a Danish princess of the Queen of Norway.
Times were hard in the royal palace too. Margaret and her household were in danger of starvation, not to mention freezing to death in that old fortress. Margaret had to write to her husband begging for money.
“I have to inform you, my dear lord, that I and my servants suffer dire need of food and drink, such that neither I or they get the necessities.”
We don’t know if she received the money or not. But Margaret had two things going for her. First, she had inherited her father’s strong will and second, her governess was the daughter of one of the most famous women in Swedish history, St. Birgitta. Birgitta is still revered for her piety, courage and visions that often had political inference.
When Margaret was 17, she gave birth to a son, Olaf. He was only 5 when his grandfather, King Valdemar of Denmark, died. Olaf was elected king of Denmark, but Margaret served as regent. Just five years later in 1380, his father died. The boy king was recognized as Olaf IV of Norway and ruled with his mother as advisor.
At this time Slesvig (Schleswig, in German) was added to Denmark and much of Sweden fell in line. The young Olaf died in 1387 at just 17 years of age.
With him, came the end of the male line of Norse kings that had begun with Harald Haarfager (“Finehair”) and which included Olaf Trygvasson and Olaf Haraldson (St. Olaf). The new ruling family traced its male line to Gorm, the founder of the present royal Danish family.
Margaret knew how to handle the situation. She used her influence to have her sister’s grandson, 3-year-old Eric of Pomerania, elected king. He was also the nephew of Sweden’s King Albert.
Though Eric was crowned king of all Scandinavia in 1397 at age 13, Margaret remained the real ruler until her death in 1412.
In Denmark, Margaret was called the “all powerful lady and mistress and regent of the whole Danish kingdom.” The crowning event of Margaret’s political skill was the Union of Kalmar signed July 13, 1397, which bound the Scandinavian countries into one kingdom. It was written that they “should eternally have one king and not several so that the realms will never again be divided, if God wills.”
How did this little girl, who was bargained off into a marriage designed as a part of a political treaty, become the mightiest ruler of the North Sea? There are many factors including accident of birth and death, pressure by the merchants of the Hanseatic League and other rivals destroying each other. But it was mostly, Margaret herself, her personal charm and her belief that she was born to rule.
Margaret is a proud name in Scandinavia. Now I understand the confident look on the picture of my great-grandmother in Surnadal, Norway, who bore that name.
Long live Margaret I — and Margaret II, the present queen of Denmark.
Next week: “April 9, 1940, The Bitter Years Begin’
