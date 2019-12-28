Those of us who love the Scandinavian heritage owe a great debt to Snorri Sturluson, Iceland’s most famous saga writer. A saga is a story, usually based on facts, which tends to get better as it is re-told. Who was Snorri and how did he become so famous?
Iceland is an unusual place. According to geologists, it is the newest country in the world. It was formed through a series of volcanic eruptions “only” 20 million years ago.
Kathleen Schermann wrote a delightful book on Iceland called “Daughter of Fire.” Its earliest name was Thule, given by a French navigator in 330 B.C. Roman coins minted between 270-305 A.D. have been found on the island, indicating that the Roman navy stationed in Britain had visit there.
The first known inhabitants of Iceland were Irish monks in search of solitude during the seventh century; it was, however, the Norwegians coming in large numbers during the late ninth century who built the colonies that still exist.
Despite its closeness to the Arctic Circle, Iceland was a hospitable site for settlers. Its temperature was two degrees warmer then. Trees covered 24 percent of its surface. There are very few trees in Iceland today.
The original Norwegian settlers were of a very proud and capable stock. They had left their homeland because of the oppression of civil rights by King Harald Haarfagre. This caused the landowners to pack their belongings in the knorrs, a Viking cargo ship. In Iceland they laid the foundation for the world’s oldest democracy.
The Sturlusons were late comers among the chieftain families of the island. Snorri was born in 1178 to a minor chieftain named Sturla. His grandmother, however, had descended from Egil Skallagrimson, the greatest scaldic poet of the land.
Though a gentle man himself, Snorri’s life was turbulent. He was constantly involved in feuds, lawsuits and politics. When Snorri was 3, a famous judge, Jon Luftsson, became his foster father. This was not unusual in those days.
John’s grandfather, Saemund the Learned, had studied in France and had founded a famous cultural center in Oddi in southern Iceland. He had written a history of the Norse kings in Latin. Jon’s mother was an illegitimate daughter of King Magnus Bareleg of Norway. (The matter of irregular birth was not a social handicap among Vikings). This placed Snorri into a position for social climbing.
When Snorri was only 5, his father died and left him little inheritance. His foster father died when he was 19, leaving him an education. He gained wealth and power by good business skills, family support and favorable marriages.
When Snorri was 21 he married the daughter of a wealthy farmer. Three years later, the farmer died and Snorri became a rich chieftain.
Then he contracted to take care of an elderly farmer with a large estate that became his. Among his wives and mistresses was the wealthiest widow in Iceland. He also married off his daughters to politically influential families.
Snorri advanced quickly in politics. At 35, he was elected Lawspeaker, the highest office in the land. This required a thorough knowledge of legal matters. His education at Oddi was not wasted.
Having succeeded so well in Iceland, Snorri next tried to establish his fame with the kings of Norway. In the style of the times he wrote poetry to flatter the people from whom he wished favors. All went well for a while. It brought him gifts and titles.
But absolutist kings give nothing for free. Each time Snorri received recognition, his political position in Iceland was compromised. The Islanders had good memories. They knew that their freedom was safest when the Norse rulers were looking in other directions.
Finally, the very success that he had purchased through marriages and favors turned against him. Two of his sons-in-law, having feuded with Snorri about land, became agents of Norway’s King Haakon. They were ordered by the king either to arrest Snorri and return him to Norway, or to kill him if he resisted. They chose to murder him on his farm. He was 61 years old.
So why do we remember Snorri Sturluson? He has written the sagas of the Norse kings call “Heimskringla.” It is our best source of information on the Viking Age. His style is gripping, even in translation. Basic to his writing was belief in the sainthood of King Olaf Haraldson that remained a central feature of Norwegian Christianity.
It is ironic that the Icelanders, themselves refugees from Norway, became the recorders of a major part of the Scandinavian heritage. What’s more, the Icelanders are the only people in the world today who speak a language similar to the Old Norse of the Viking days.
Next week: “The Norse Gods — Where Have They Gone?”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.