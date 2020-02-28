When I first learned the nursery rhyme, “London Bridge is falling down,” I had no idea that it was about Norway’s most famous king. He is best known to us as “St. Olaf” or “Olaf the Holy” (Heilige Olaf). He had other names too: Olaf II, Olaf Haraldsson and Olaf the Stout or the Thick.
What is the connection between this Olaf and the London Bridge? And why has his fame survived?
Olaf Haraldsson, who ruled from 1014-1028, was Norway’s second king by that name. The first was Olaf Tryggvason (reigned 995-1000). The late King Olav V (d. 1991) is descended from this line.
The “Olafs” (now spelled Olav) came from a Swedish royal line called the “Ynglings.” They entered Norway shortly before the Viking Age (793-1066). The first king to claim rule over all Norway was a Yngling, Harald Finehair, about 870. Olav V also traced his ancestry to Gorm, the founder of Denmark’s royal family who lived about 940.
Olaf Haraldsson’s father descended from Harald Haarfagre, which means Finehair. Olaf’s father died while he was quite young. His mother remarried a farmer-king named Sigurd Syr.
Olaf was not a model child, unless one should be thinking of a young Viking. He was pagan in all his ways and showed little respect for his foster father. Olaf was of average height but very stout. He had medium brown hair and eyes that no one could face when he was angry. He also excelled in athletic contests and in oratory.
Olaf was only 12 when he went with an uncle on his first Viking expedition. He was especially hostile to the Swedes because they had killed his father. Olaf’s craving for adventure brought him to England and to service under King Ethelred. There he fought against the Danes who controlled London and much of England.
During an attack on London, it was his idea to attach grappling hooks on the piers that held up the London Bridge. His rowers pulled hard and the bridge collapsed. London, however, remained with the Danes.
With just 124 followers, Olaf invaded Norway in 1014. He had swift success. Many joined him because he had descended from King Harald I. (The present King is Harald V).
His chief opposition came from the large landowners (bonders) that were against his centralized government. Olaf, however, outwitted them in both battle and diplomacy.
During a stay in Normandy, a part of northwest France settled by Norwegians and Danes, Olaf became a Christian and was baptized. He took his new religion seriously and became a relentless missionary. Charlemagne (d. 814), the Christian emperor of France, was his model for ruling.
Like his hero, Olaf employed non-compromising methods of evangelism. First he would speak gently to the people, imploring them to leave their idols and to believe in Christ. Then he invited them to be baptized. But he was firm in demanding decision.
He warned them if they refused, they had three choices: Go into exile, become slaves or face him in battle. In a short time, Norway became part of “Christendom.” Clergy from England accompanied Olaf to instruct the people.
King Knut (Canute), the Danish ruler of England, forced Olaf into exile with his Viking relatives in Russia in 1028. Two years later, Olaf hastily returned with a small army to reclaim his kingdom. He expected that people would rally to his cause and would rise up against the Danes. King Knut, however, made many promises and most of the farmers marched against Olaf.
On July 29, 1030, Olaf met the enemy at Sticklestad, north of Trondheim. By this time, he had changed in many of his ways. He no longer burned the homes of his enemies, as was the custom. He listened to the reading of the Bible and partook of Holy Communion every morning.
But on the day of the battle, he was greatly outnumbered. The swords began to clash at noon and by 3 p.m. Olaf lay dead. His friends secretly buried his body in Trondheim, called Nidaros.
Many people claimed that the dead Olaf performed miracles for them. Even those who struck his deathblows praised his virtues.
Olaf had become a folk hero against the broken promises of King Knut. A year, later Bishop Grimkel examined the corpse. When he opened the coffin, “there was a delightful and fresh smell — his cheeks were red, his hair and nails had grown.” Live coals did not burn his beard.
Both the bishop and the “things” (the ruling councils) were convinced that Olaf as “holy.” The immediately proclaimed him a saint without waiting for approval of the church in Rome. The Norwegians knew a saint when they saw one.
His body was moved to the spot where Norway’s national cathedral stands today near the Trondheim harbor. This is also where Norway’s kings are consecrated today.
When in Washington, D.C., stop at the National Cathedral to see the statue of Norway’s saint, a gift from General and Mrs. L.J. Sverdrup of St. Louis.
It was the custom or Northmen to bury warriors with a burial sword. When Olaf’s body was unearthed for re-burial in a jewel-studded silver casket, the burial sword was eventually brought to the National Museum in Copenhagen.
On Dec. 4, 2002, people in the GIFTS (“Growing in Faith to Serve”) program in recognition of having founded the program of lay ministry in the ELCA presented me with a replica of the sword. It is fastened on a board and was given to me at a banquet at Luther Seminary in St. Paul.
A number of years ago, I visited with a pastor from Norway. He was interested in my family name because it originates in Surnadal, a valley southwest of Trondheim. He asked me, “Did you know that the Fiske farmers fought in the Battle of Sticklestad?” I replied, “Really?” “Yes,” he said, “but they fought on the wrong side.”
Next week: “The Saarinens, Finland’s Architectural Gift to America”
