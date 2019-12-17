May 17, “Syttende Mai,” is Norway’s happiest holiday. How did it start and what does it mean?
On that day in 1814, 112 men signed a new constitution for Norway. They had been elected from the Lutheran State Church parishes.
They traveled by foot, skis, horseback and wagons from every part of Norway except the far northern parts. Travel was not possible from those wintry areas. The delegates met at Eidsvoll in the home of Carsten Anker, a wealth merchant. Eidsvoll is about 30 miles north of Oslo.
The constitutional assembly met for worship on Easter Sunday. It consisted of 47 officials, 37 farmers, 16 town representatives and 12 from the military. Christian Frederick, the ruling representative of the Danish king, called the assembly together.
The purpose of the assembly was to save Norway from an uncertain future. The majority of the delegates favored declaring Norway an independent monarchy with Prince Christian Frederick as the king. He was not unwilling.
It was an age of revolutions and a time for redrawing the maps of Europe and the New World. A new nation, the United States of America, had adopted a new constitution in 1787 based on freedom and justice for all. The might of Britain had been repulsed. In France too, a once-powerful monarch had been overthrown and a new constitution was adopted in 1791.
An international crisis had started the chain of events rolling. As punishment for siding with the French, Great Britain and its allies had forced the Danish king to give up claim to Norway at the Treaty of Kiel Jan. 14, 1814. This ended a joint rule begun in 1380 and which lasted 434 years.
The Norwegians had not even been consulted! Ironically, Norway’s possessions, Iceland, Greenland and the Faroe Islands, were overlooked in the treaty and remained Danish colonies by default. Norway was promised to the Swedish king as compensation for the loss of Finland to Russia in 1809.
The Eidsvoll assembly was a bold stroke for independence. Why couldn’t Norway be free? The delegates studied the new American and French constitution.
It was also known that Karl Johan of the Bernadotte family in France, who had become Sweden’s new crown prince in 1810, would rather have returned to France as its new king rather than wait for his future in Sweden. He never did learn the Swedish language. The French, however, restored the Bourbon family to power and Karl Johan decided to cash in on his fortune in Sweden with Norway as a bonus.
Brave talk, however, is not enough to secure freedom. The British navy blockaded Norway and cut off its needed food supply as well as all exports. The economy crumbled. By the end of July, Karl Johan personally took command of his battle-hardened troops. They were superior to Norway’s Home Guard in numbers, training and equipment. The fighting lasted less than two weeks.
The Pro-Swedish faction in Norway’s Storting (parliament) headed by Herman Wedel Jarlsberg, held sway. They were no less patriotic, but were realists about international politics.
During this time, they were also lobbying in London for more favorable terms. Christian Frederick renounced his claim to be king of Norway and returned to homeland in Denmark where he became King Christian VIII 25 years later.
On Nov. 4, 1814, The Storting unanimously elected and recognized Karl XIII, the king of Sweden, as Norway’s monarch. Norway, however, remained a separate nation from Sweden and was only beholden to the king.
The Norwegians negotiated a favorable agreement with their new king. The constitution was respected, they were not required to supply troops for Sweden’s foreign wars, they could elect and run their own Storting and a representative of the Swedish king would reside in Oslo.
Four years later, the French-born Crown Prince of Sweden became King Karl XIV Johan. He would have liked Nov. 4 celebrated as a holiday in Norway in recognition of his rule.
As in so many things proposed by the Swedish king, the Norwegians were not agreeable. Instead, a group of students led a demonstration May 17, 1829, a symbol of their determination for full Norwegian freedom. Still hoping to win the Norsemen over, the king allowed “Syttende Mai” to be celebrated.
The “Unions Perioden,” as the union with Sweden was called, lasted until Oct. 26, 1905, when the Swedish King Oscar II gave up all rights to Norway. He concluded that it was a hopeless task to govern Norway from Sweden. It was also a time of bad economy and heavy emigration to the New World.
“Syttende Mai” has become as much a symbol of freedom to Norwegians as July 4 is to Americans. Norsemen are still celebrating May 17 as their Constitution Day, even though full independence didn’t come for another 91 years. When independence finally came in 1905, they revised the constitution and declared it to be “Kongeriget Norges Nye Grundlov” (the Kingdom of Norway’s New Constitution).
The Eidsvoll assembly had done its work well. Long live the constitution and freedom for Norsemen and their neighbors everywhere.
Next week: “Call Her Nettie Olson — An Immigrant Family’s Story”
