Many people know that Stoughton, Wis., has been called “the most Norwegian city in America,” but few may be aware of the man who brought it so much fame. His name is T. (Targe) G. Mandt. Born in 1845, in Telemarken, Norway, he came to Dane County, Wis., when just 2 years old.
During the Civil War Mandt wanted to join the army, but he was too young. So he went to St. Joseph, Missouri, and got a job making wagons for Union Army. He became so good at it that after the war he moved to Stoughton and began making wagons to sell.
When only 19 and with just $40, he was convinced that he could build a better wagon than anyone else could. According to the thousands of farmers in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa and the Dakotas, he did.
During the years 1873-75, hard times came to the farmers. Grasshoppers descended like a biblical plague. It looked like the end for Mandt as the creditors came to collect. He didn’t have bankruptcy laws to protect him, but Mandt wouldn’t have used them anyway.
Because of his good reputation, the creditors agreed to take 35 cents on a dollar. Even though he had his receipts marked “paid in full,” Mandt paid his creditors every cent when the business bounced back. It was that kind of honesty that went into his wagon making.
It wasn’t long before the wagon works became Stoughton’s busiest industry. This is also the reason why so many Norwegians flocked to this city that still has one of the best known “Syttende Mai – Norwegian Constitution Day (May 17) celebrations.
By 1883, 225 men worked for Mandt. Then tragedy struck. On Saturday, Jan. 13, 1883, fire destroyed almost the whole plant. It looked bad for everyone in the city.
But Mandt was no quitter. He had been traveling when the plant burned. Upon his return, he gave orders to rebuild immediately. Within a week, orders were being filled again.
His massive frame and seemingly endless human energy set a good example to all his workers. He was also generous and gave frequent gifts to charity. On Christmas Day 1901, Mandt collected $500 for the orphan’s home in just a few hours.
As a manufacturer of wagons, sleighs and carriages, Mandt’s motto was “The Best is the Cheapest.” People used to say they could tell a Mandt wagon when they met it because it didn’t rattle.
In the last year of his life, he built 15,000 wagons and sleighs. He died Feb. 28, 1902. The people of Stoughton remember their famous citizen with pride. If you should drive on Interstate 90 between Madison and Chicago, take an hour or so and turn off to visit this community. His picture and story is found in the city museum.
I remember the wagons. When winter came, we’d put our Model “T” up on blocks. Wagons and sleighs were our transportation to town for groceries and church. They also transported me to school on cold winter mornings. I thought those were fun times.
Sometimes I feel we’ve lost something that was pretty good when we put away that equipment that was built with such honesty and charm. They were a little slow moving, but we had a ringside seat to view prairie life as we rolled along those trails.
My wife, Gerda, and I were guests of the Stoughton community in 2003 for the Syttende Mai celebration. I was invited to preach in one of the Lutheran churches for the event.
Next week: “Black Death Strikes Europe”
