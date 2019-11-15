It was a few minutes before 5 a.m. on April 9, 1940. This was the day when the Nazi war machine unleashed “Weseruebung,” its attack on Denmark and Norway.
In Copenhagen, invasion combat forces silently disembarked from the troopship “Hansestadt Danzig” and swarmed into the Citadel, the central military headquarters. The attacks were planned to strike key places simultaneously in the two Scandinavian lands.
In Denmark, Jutland and Fyn were also occupied with only token resistance. Pro-Nazi Danish citizens even directed traffic for the invaders. Some wore swastikas and shouted “Heil Hitler.”
Christian X, King of Denmark, openly scorned the warning that his country was in danger. On the evening of April 8, the king was advised that Denmark might be invaded. He replied that he couldn’t “really believe that,” and went off to the theater to watch a performance of “The Merry Wives of Windsor.”
All day long on April 9, people in Bindslev, a town near the North Sea, listened to the roar of airplanes traveling northward. “Poor Norway,” they said.
In Norway, Christian’s brother, King Haakon VII, refused the enemy’s ultimatum to surrender. He stalled the Nazi officials for a time, while fighting rear guard action along the mountain roads.
Carl J. Hambro, President of the Storting (Parliament), was tireless in his energies to protect the king’’ life and freedom. Crown Prince Olav (later King Olav V) was with the king while the royal family escaped to Sweden. Patriotism alone, however, was no match for the Luftwaffe and the invading paratroopers. Destruction was ruthless wherever there was resistance.
British, French and Polish troops entered the war in Norway. The biggest battle was at Narvik. This northern sea port city was essential to the Nazi war effort as it handled shipments of iron ore brought from Sweden by train. The Allies gave Hitler his first defeat here on May 28. But just six days later, the evacuation order was given.
The Blitzkrieg had been hurled against the Lowlands and France on May 10. The eyes of the world were breathlessly watching Dunkirk. Churchill ordered the Allied troops to leave Norway and to defend England. King Haakon seeing the futility of further struggle departed for London on the cruiser Devonshire from Molde.
Why had the invasion succeeded so brilliantly? Totalitarian governments always have the initial advantage in war. They are not hindered by a free press or the need for parliamentary debates. Surprise is on their side. Perhaps the weather was the chief factor.
The invasion fleet escaped the detection of the British navy. Still the invaders paid a price that Churchill claimed affected the final outcome of the war. When the brief but bitter battle for Norway was over, almost the bulk of the German battle fleet had been crippled or destroyed.
In Oslo, Vidkun Quisling set up a new government. H was determined to gain favor with the authorities in Berlin. In Denmark, Hitler hoped to create a model state for his “New Order.” He needed Denmark’s agricultural products. The Danish Nazi party made an attempt to assert itself through elections but was soundly rejected.
In Washington, the Danish Ambassador Henrik Kauffmann severed all ties with the government in Copenhagen and declared himself a representative of “Free Denmark.” He made a treaty that placed Greenland under American protection.
Organized resistance arose in both countries.Great acts of heroism are recorded together with tragic deaths. The British flew drops of guns, two-way radios, dynamite and saboteurs. It was not, however, until 1943 that hostilities reached open rebellion in Denmark.
On Aug. 29, the Nazis admitted their failure to convert the Danes to the “New Order.” They put a clamp of iron over the land.
Massive arrests of Denmark’s 8,000 Jews was ordered. Less than 500 were imprisoned. The rest escaped to Sweden, sometimes with the cooperation of German officers who looked the other way.
Sweden tried to maintain neutrality throughout the war and was highly criticized by many Norwegian-Americans. But in October 1943, they defied Hitler and won the respect of the Allied powers.
After 126 years of peace in Norway and 76 years in, the bitter years began. Darkness shaded their faces for over five years. When the war was over, the people of Denmark tore off the thick shades and lit candles in their windows, just as they do at Christmas. Freedom is, after all, the greatest gift that can belong to any people.
Next week: “Prillar-Guri, The Country Girl Who Saved Norway”
