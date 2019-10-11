More than any other people that I know, the Norwegians loved to start ethnic organizations. In his book, “A Folk Epic: the Bygdelag in America,” Prof. Odd Lovoll, formerly of St. Olaf College, listed 129 “bygdelags” (community lodges). Almost every section of Norway was organized in America according to communities in the homeland.
The Hallinglag was organized at Walcott, North Dakota, on March 9, 1907. I was reared on a farm just seven miles south of Walcott. Their first “stevne” (meeting or convention) was held May 17 on that same year.
The 2005 stevne was held in Bemidji. I conducted the church service with the liturgy conducted in Norwegian at the nearby rural Aardahl Church. The sermon was in English.
“Halling” is my oldest heritage in America, from Hemsedal, Hallingdal, in 1866. Hallingdal is in Buskerud County northwest of Oslo. My other heritages are from Numedal, Romsdal and Trondelag. I’ve been a member of the Hallinglag for many years. The 2012 stevne was held in Walker.
My parents, however, did not join the local Hallinglag. I think the reason is that some Hallinglags used to have dances and play cards. The piety of our home overruled such things. My parental home was also one of total abstinence from alcohol, tobacco, profanity and fieldwork on Sunday.
Good Friday was also kept as a holy day for rest and worship. We found our recreation in sports, gardening and home beautification. I’ve never regretted this lifestyle. Having made such comments, I find the Hallings to be delightful people today.
The lodges (lags) were often organized into many local branches besides their national organization. The people from Gudbrandsdal had six lags. There were 15 Tronderlags. The Northwest Valdreslag was organized in Minot in 1930. The late North Dakota Gov. R. A. Nestos was president of the Vosselag in 1924-25.
As was typical of the “lag” minded Norwegians, they organized a national “Council of Bygdelags” in 1916. They were a powerful social force among the immigrants and their families. It’s estimated that 75,000 people were involved in these organizations by the 1920s.
In those early days, the bygdelags and the Sons of Norway were often rivals and even in opposition to each other. The one thing they all agreed with was the “Syttende Mai” (17th of May) celebration of Norway’s Constitution of 1814. There was a great deal of emotion and sentiment in the drive to start these lags.
Most of these immigrants came from the rural areas of Norway. These new organizations in America helped them to remember who they were and gave them courage to survive in the New World.
The bygdelags provided “community” to those otherwise often shy newcomers. But in their clan meetings, they found courage. Many people planed ahead for many months to attend the next annual gathering.
They kept the old traditions alive. Songs, dances, fiddle playing, religious customs, dress styles and recipes for food have been preserved through these associations.
The Norsk Hostfest in Minot is a social event that has brought Sons of Norway and bygdelag members together in one large celebration. A look at the variety of bunads (national dress costumes) at the Hostfest shows that the customs are still alive. And they still meet.
These rural folks represented the romantic aspirations of Norwegian ideals, as uninfluenced by life in the big cities and by Danish rule from 1380 to 1814. With it was a return to the older way of speaking. This revival was called “Landsmaal” (language of the land). One observer stated that “Norway is a country of many nations that naturally draw together when they get outside of the country.”
Even though the bygdelags grew up in the cities, it was mostly rural people who were their organizers. They’d advertise their meetings in the newspapers. People never seemed to grow weary of listening to speeches and the music of their homelands. It was an exercise of nostalgia of which they never tired.
I suspect that some of those speeches got to be dull and drawn out, but it was the language and dialect of home that was the most comforting sound that could come to their ears. Their hearts felt good. In every way, it was a grass roots movement that met the need of the immigrants in a strange land.
There was a rivalry between the various bygdelags in the early days. One of the early leaders became so fanatical about the superiority of his group that it threatened the unity of Norwegians in America.
My mother told me that this was often the case. If you weren’t from a certain valley, you just didn’t count for much among other Norwegians. Unless you’ve been to Norway and seen the high mountain ranges and valleys, this might seem strange.
Even today, despite national television and radio that tends to create uniformity in language, each valley has its own special way of talking, just like in the United States. Where I grew up the Hallings and Tronders had difficulty understanding the Sognings. Since the Tronders came from the area of St. Olaf Haraldson, they were especially sensitive to having “pure blood” among the Norwegians.
The bygdelags are found mostly in Minnesota, Wisconsin, northern Illinois and the Dakotas. There are also a few in Canada and on the West Coast of the USA. There were none organized east of Chicago.
Those were interesting days for the newcomers. It’s easy to see why so many fellow countrymen settled in the Upper Midwest. There was always someone to welcome them and who would eagerly listen to their bragging about the Old Country that they had left behind.
Next week: “The Norwegian-American Historical Association”
