There are many ways to fame and remembrance, but few us would like our name to be in the dictionaries as a byword. Vidkun Abraham Lauritz Quisling (1887-1945) has that distinction.
The Merriam-Webster Dictionary refers to his name as someone that betrays his country and collaborates with the enemy.
Who was this man whose name is remembered with infamy by the whole world? It is not a joyful story for a person of Norwegian ancestry to tell.
Vidkun Quisling was born in Fyresdal, Telemark, where his ancestors had provided the pastors for generations. They were also independent farmers and soldiers. His father, the rural dean of Lutheran clergy, was an eccentric intellectual, according to Paul M. Hayes, author of “Quisling: The career and Political Ideas of Vidkun Quisling” (Indiana University Press, 1972).
When Vidkun was 13, his father became pastor of the Gjerpen parish, near Skien. He had a brilliant academic career at the Skien High School. He surpassed Henrik Ibsen, a distant relative.
In 1905, he entered the Norwegian Military Academy and graduated with the highest records in the school’s history.It was expected that he would become either a pastor or a scientist.
Quisling, an apt student of languages, went to Russia, where Leon Trotsky offered to make him chief of staff in the Red Army in its war against the “Whites.” He had been invited to be an instructor for the Imperial Chinese Army.
While turning down the Russian offer, he spent many years there and became enamored with Communist ideology. Stalin’s oppressive agricultural policies, however, changed his mind and he later became a bitter foe of Communism.
A fervent nationalist, Quisling’s ambition was to be Norway’s “savior” in a world that was becoming threatened with Communism and war. This led him, as a disillusioned idealist, into the Nazi camp. Because of his aggressive and argumentative behavior, he alienated most of the people who might have helped him rise to prominence.
In 1933, he organized the “Nasjonal Samling,” (“National Unity Party). Rejected at the polls, he started to negotiate with Hitler’s aides and actually saw Der Fuehrer in Berlin on Dec. 13, 1939. He urged a German invasion of Norway. His antagonists claimed that he was hoping to become the head of the government in Oslo.
On April 9, 1940, the Nazis launched “Operation Wilfred” and Norway was occupied, but not without a struggle. The Nazis, however, didn’t trust him or believe that he had a following among the people. It was assumed because of the neutralist position of the Norwegian government that the people would give no opposition. Even though they had not had a war for 116 years, nothing of the kind happened.
The war years were turbulent for Quisling and he made many trips to Germany to convince Hitler that he was their best bet for running the government. For the most part, he succeeded because the Nazi administration was so clumsy.
In the early days of the invasion, Quisling made the Hotel Continental his headquarters. It’s still an elegant hotel with excellent food service. I’ve stayed there a number of times.
An attentive waitress “picked up” the list of cabinet members he was proposing and gave it to the Resistance. They went public with it. As a result, few were willing to accept the positions offered.
Still, Quisling succeeded in getting a large number of people to become dues-paying members of his party. I’ve heard different figures raging all the way from 40,000 to 70,000 and even more. His anti-Communist appeal lured many patriotic Norwegians to the Russian Front.
A friend told me that her father volunteered so that his children “would not have to fight the Communists in Norway.” After the war, her father was heavily fined and served a jail sentence. Knut Hamsun, the great novelist, also became an ardent National Unity Party member.
When the war ended, Quisling went to the Police Station in Oslo on May 9, 1945, to negotiate a truce with the Resistance leaders. He was promptly arrested. After a highly publicized trial, he was found guilty and sentenced to death by a judge who had spent much of the war in a concentration camp.
Quisling was executed at Akershus Castle about 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 24, 1945. A gallery of distinguished sightseers was on hand to watch. One of them told me he witnessed the execution.
There is a bit of irony to his trial. Norway did not have a death penalty before the Nazi invasion. Quisling summed up the verdict himself when he said, “This case … is not just another judicial matter, but a question of politics.”
He was sentenced under a military law of 1902 (during the Swedish period). His last days were spent reading the Bible and his father’s writings, but he never “repented.”
Before his execution, he shook hands with each of the members of the firing squad. He is buried in Gjerpen cemetery. I have visited the cemetery and have seen the grave marker.
It’s a mystery how this promising student should have chosen such a destructive way of life. I believe there are several reasons. Quisling took himself too seriously and felt that because of his superior intellect he alone was qualified to govern Norway. He also had come to love nature but distrusted people.
Imagine what he might have become if he would have had a sense of humor about himself.
Next week: “When the Vikings Came to Troyes”
