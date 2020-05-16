The Norsemen didn’t need an invitation to go visiting. They were experts in detecting weaknesses in their neighbor’s defenses.
By the year 800, they had invaded Germany, but were careful to avoid direct contact with France so long as Charlemagne was emperor. After his death in 814, they tested out the toughness of his sons. Soon their longships were raiding the coastlands and probing the interior.
By 841, they plundered Rouen and advanced on Paris. In another four years they destroyed Hamburg and moved about Germany as they pleased.
The Norsemen were not only seen as plundering savages, but as wild-eyed heathen who had no respect for life. They got their kicks by torturing enemy prisoners (this was not unique to the Norsemen). It was in those days that this prayer was supposed to have been lifted up in the churches of France: “From the fury of the Northmen, O Lord, deliver us.”
There was a handsome boy born to an earl of the Orkney Islands. His father had been powerful ruler in Norway and was a friend of King Harald Haarfagre. He was so large that no horse (actually, fjord horses) could hold him, so he had to walk wherever traveled.
He was known as “Ganger Rolf,” or “Rolf the Walker.” Most history books call him “Rollo.” He made the mistake of poaching some of the king’s cattle (a perfectly normal thing for a Norseman to do) as he camped in Norway. It made the king so angry that he outlawed Rolf from the land.
From his exile in the Hebrides off the coast of Scotland, Rolf practiced his raiding skills on England. Then he turned to France. All went well until the battle of Chartres in 911. The Norsemen took a severe beating.
The French King, Charles II, sighed relief and offered Rolf a treaty that would permit the Norsemen to keep the land which they already occupied.
They met in a small chapel at St. Clair-sur-Epte. There were two conditions. First, they must swear loyalty to the French king and keep newly arrived Norsemen from attacking Paris and other French cities. Second, they must be baptized and become Christian. The French always insisted on conversion as part of a treaty with pagans. To decline was suicide.
The ceremony of allegiance required Rolf to kiss the royal foot. Legend tells us that Rolf picked up the king’s leg and lifted it straight into the air to his mouth. The king fell helplessly on his back while Rolf’s warriors roared with laughter. They must have made quite a scene in the chapel.
But for all that, Rolf (Robert I, as the English called him) kept his bargain, including conversion to the Christian faith.
That area of northwest France is called Normandy (“Northmandy”), which means “dukedom of the Norsemen.” Many more Scandinavians came from both Denmark and Norway. To this day, blue eyes and blonde hair set Normandy off from the rest of France.
A descendant of Rolf, named William the “Bastard,” became obsessed with his rights to the English throne. He took advantage of the English heir, Harald Godwinson, when he was shipwrecked off the coast of France.
Treating him with great honor, he exacted a promise of loyalty from him. But it was a trick. As soon as the oath was made, the cover was taken off the table and it revealed sacred relics. This made the oath binding. The Golden Warrior by Hope Muntz is an excellent historical novel describing the times.
The English prince, also a Norse descendant, returned home to rule and ignored the oath. It was not long before William crossed the channel with an army. Harald, weakened from having fought a fierce battle with the Norwegian King Harald Hardraada near York, rallied his tired troops to face the well-rested Normans. They met at Hastings Oct. 14, 1066, a landmark in English history.
Harald was killed when a Norman arrow went through the eye slot in his helmet and William became known as the “Conqueror.” The whole story of William and Harald is preserved on a tapestry in the Archbishop’s palace at Bayeux, Normandy.
The Normans (“Northmen”) completely changed England. They introduced the feudal system of land ownership with lords and manors. They destroyed Anglo-Saxons churches and replaced them with Norman architecture. Ireland was conquered.
The permanent effect on us is what it did to the English language. It blended Old Norse, Celtic, French and Church Latin. So if spelling English words is your downfall, blame it on the Normans, those descendants of the Norsemen in France.
Next time: “Norway’s Royal Family”
