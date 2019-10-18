The immigrants to America were too busy clearing land, building barns and rearing families to think much about writing their history. It took 100 years before the Norwegian-Americans took that task seriously. Fortunately, the immigrants published a large number of newspapers and some diaries were available.
By the time of the immigration centennial in 1925, a large number of people who knew the oral history were still alive.
The Norwegian-American Historical Association (NAHA) was organized Oct. 6, 1925. Faculty from Luther College in Decorah, Iowa and St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minn., were the key organizers. These were a prestigious group of men who understood historical research as influenced by Frederick Jackson Turner and Charles A. Beard. They also understood the dynamics of the environment and economics as decisive forces in history.
I have been a member of NAHA since 1979 and have been greatly impressed by the wide range and quality of its immigration publications. One or two major books a year are published.
The late Dr. Lloyd Hustvedt led the development of NAHA from 1959 until his retirement. The headquarters is in the Rolvaag Memorial Library at St. Olaf College. He authored a book for NAHA entitled “Rasmus Bjorn Anderson: Pioneer Scholar” (1966). Anderson founded the first Department of Scandinavian Studies in America at the University of Wisconsin.
Dr. Odd S. Lovoll, a native of Norway, contributed many years as a researcher and writer. He authored several books for NAHA: “A Folk Epic: The Bygdelag in America” (1975); “The Promise of America: A History of the Norwegian-American People” (1984); “A Century of Urban Life: The Norwegians in Chicago Before 1930;” and “The Promise Fulfilled: A Portrait of Norwegian Americans Today” (1998).
The reason why NAHA can function so well is the solid support of St. Olaf College. Dr. Sidney A. Rand, former President of St. Olaf and Ambassador to Norway during the Carter administration, was an enthusiastic promoter. He recruited my membership. One of his goals was a chair in immigration history.
NAHA has had a highly competent leadership since its beginnings. Theodore C. Blegen, professor of history and dean of the graduate school at the University of Minnesota, was the Association’s managing editor from 1925 to 1960.
Professor Ole Rolvaag, author of “Giants in the Earth” and professor at St. Olaf, was one of its founders and served as the first secretary until his death in 1931.
J. A. Aasgaard served as president after he retired from the presidency of the Evangelical Lutheran Church (formerly the Norwegian Lutheran Church in America) from 1954 to1960. The list of leaders included Ragnvald A. Nestos (1877-1942) who was governor of North Dakota from 1921 to 1924.
The Association was a sponsor of the Norwegian-American Historical Museum in Decorah, Iowa. Begun on the campus of Luther College in 1877, Prof. Knut Gjerset was curator of the museum from 1922 until his death in 1936. This work is carried on today by Vesterheim (“Home in the West”), an independent museum in Decorah.
The most visible work of NAHA is its publications. In the beginning, volumes were paperbound. But the decision was made to have future works hard bound so that they could be better preserved for future generations.
Dr. Jon Wefald’s “A Voice of Protest” (1971) launched a series of topical studies. It is study of “Norwegians in American Politics” from 1890 to 1917.
The series, Norwegian-American, is the place to look if you want to learn about pioneering in Alaska, Texas, Montana or most any place Norwegians settled, or about controversial leaders such as Marcus Thrane or the great Telemark skier, Sondre Norheim. It’s a gold mine for interesting reading. All of the contributing scholars have donated their research and writing.
Interest in ethnic history is popular in our country now. The “melting pot” hasn’t completely melted. The Norwegian-American Historical Association deserves the interest and support of all ethnic Norwegians who want good information on their roots.
The American Historical Review has described NAHA as “The Most active historical society among the immigrant groups in the United States.” For information: write the Norwegian-American Historical Association, St. Olaf College, Northfield, MN 55057.
Next week: “Geir Botnen — Norway’s World Class Pianist”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.