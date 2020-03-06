Everyone has some special place they like to be. One of my favorite spots was on the third base side of home plate in Busch Memorial Stadium in St. Louis.
I admit to having being an ardent Cardinal baseball fan. But why do I like to sit there? It’s so I can look over the rim of the Stadium and see the “Arch,” the “gateway to the west.”
The Arch, of course, is really the Jefferson National Expansion Memorial. It stands 630 feet tall and is the same distance at the base between its two giant legs. It is built of reinforced concrete and covered by one-fourth inch thick plates of stainless steel.
Constructed between 1962 and 1964, when we lived in St. Louis, the Arch marks the expansion into western USA through the Louisiana Purchase. President Thomas Jefferson closed the deal with Emperor Napoleon on May 4, 1803, for $15 million. The French needed money for their continental wars and their defeat in Haiti.
St. Louis became the point of entry to the West for explorers, fur traders, soldier, mountain men, missionaries and settlers. The westward movement attracted some unusual people: Meriwether Lewis and William Clark, Jedidiah Smith, Fr. Joseph DeSmet and the Choteaus, just to name a few. Until the railroad was built from Chicago to Sioux City, Iowa, as a shortcut to the Missouri River, almost everyone had to travel through St. Louis.
In 1948, Eero Saarinen (1920-1961) won the competition for the best design for the memorial. President Roosevelt authorized the planning on Dec. 22, 1935.
Today, millions of people have visited the Arch and have been amazed at its design and the museum that it houses. It’s built in the shape of a catenary curve, the same shape into which a hanging chain will form. Nothing like it had been constructed before and it thrust Eero Saarinen into international recognition.
This was nothing new, however, for the Saarinens. Eero’s father, Eliel Saarinen (1873-1950), was already a celebrated architect in both Europe and America. The elder Saarinen was born in Rantasalmi, Finland.
Educated at the Polytechnic Institution in Helsinki, he was an advocate of modern and functional design. It was his Finnish Pavilion at the Paris Exposition in 1900 that gave him his international fame. In Finland, he is best remembered for the Helsinki Central Railway Station. In 1923, he immigrated to the United States and became professor of architecture at the University of Michigan.
His wife, Loja, was also a distinguished designer. Among his famous American buildings are many schools and churches. He became a United States citizen in 1945 and was the author of many books.
There probably has never been a father and son combination so famous in architecture. Eero, the son, was born in Kirkonummi, Finland. He graduated from the Yale School of Architecture in 1934.
His most famous project was the Arch. At the top of this memorial monument is a gallery for visitors. It’s reached by riding in capsules holding five people that travel like an enclosed aerial ski lift. The Arch was build to withstand winds up to 150 miles per hour.
There are many other designs that also brought Eero Saarinen fame. These include the TWA terminal at Kennedy Airport in New York City, as well as Dulles Airport near Washington, DC, the United States embassies in Oslo and London, the hockey rink at Yale University, Lincoln Center for Performing Arts and the CBS building in New in York.
Other works of Eero Saarinen that appeal to me are the campus of Concordia Seminary in Ft. Wayne, Ind., and Christ Lutheran Church in Minneapolis. It has influenced the design of many more churches.
Finland is a small country with 70,000 lakes and less than five million people. Marshlands and peat bogs cover a third of its land. In its 800 years of settlement, the Finns have had an heroic history.
Finland was under Swedish rule for almost 600 years (1216-1809) and a little more than 100 years (1809-1917) under Russian rule. The Finns have had self-rule only since Dec. 6, 1917.
The world will never forget Finland’s courage in resisting the military might of the Soviet Union in the Winter War of 1939-1940. The endurance and imagination of the Finns’ character continues to live in over 600,000 people who claim Finland as their ancestral home while citizens of the United States.
In the years that I lived in the St. Louis community (1961-1967), I don’t ever remember meeting a Finn. But the 630 tall Arch more than made up for this. It towers above all the structures of the city’s new and beautiful waterfront.
I hope that my grandsons who share in the Finnish heritage will always be proud of this ethnic connection. My sons, Paul and Michael, have their names written on record installed in the base of the Arch.
When I find the time, I scan the TV networks for a Cardinal baseball game. Perhaps they will show the Arch one more time.
Next week: “T.G. Mandt, Wagon Maker”
