Most of the records about immigrants to America have been lost forever. I know very little about the inner feelings and exact thoughts of my ancestors from Norway. They’ve left not so much as one written word for their families.
That makes the journaling of Torger Johannesen Skaaden significant. I was fortunate to examine a copy of his chronicle called “My Life’s Adventure” or “Experiences in the School of Life.” Carl C. Damkaer of Upham, North Dakota translated it in 1920.
Skaaden was born November 28, 1836, in Norway, the son of Johan Skjonsberg and Ingeborg Skaal. He was the oldest of nine children. He wrote that his father was “not very religious,” but his mother was “more religious.” She “taught us prayers and hymns which I will never forget.”
His earliest memories were of a brother, Amund (who died at age 5), a pair of sealskin pants and his first day at school. He remembered being told at bedtime to say his prayers, cross himself three times and then “safely lie down and go to sleep.”
Skaaden’s early education consisted of lessons taught by an itinerant teacher who went from farm to farm, staying a week at each place. Among the documents that attracted him was the Norwegian constitution of 1814 from which he came to believe that the king in Stockholm was “holy.”
He remembered his confirmation from Pastor Nissen whom he called “an exceptionally good minister.” He did not, however, get the religious “high” that he had expected from confirmation.
Today we plan our lives almost as if we were going to live forever. It was different in Torger Skaaden’s world. Epidemics ravaged communities. There were many large families, but few who did not bury several children.
It was common for a man to be married at least two or more times. Childbirth, hard work, unfriendly weather, lack of medical care and economic hardship separated many mothers from their families.
This also happened to Torger Skaaden. His first wife, Karen, journeyed with him to America and died with a year of arrival. Ingeborg, a 10-year-old daughter, became mother and housekeeper for the family that included a six-month old child.
Their first home in America, a 12- by 12-foot cabin with a dirt floor, did not offer many luxuries. Then Torger married Lisbet. Sixteen years later (1903), she also died. By this time they had homesteaded in McHenry County in North Dakota, having first settled in the Goose River Valley in the eastern part of the state.
In 1906, at age 68, Torger returned to Norway to visit his family and friends. To his regret, most of them were no longer alive or still in the old home community. He had returned too late.
His journals told of crop failures that drove him to consult a Swedish pastor named Frantsen who advised him to tithe from his income. One night by candlelight, he read of a family in Minnesota whose house had burned down. They had lost everything. He was so moved that the next morning he got on his pony and collected $85 for the unfortunate people. He observed that “the one who has the hardest time is the most willing to give.”
World War I weighed heavily on the minds of the immigrant families. Like many people, he was fascinated by the Book of Revelation, finding parallels in its descriptions to the 12th century.
Death was an ever-present shadow over the immigrant communities. He wrote: “I have seen death come in many different ways — at times quietly and peacefully, at other times with great struggle as when it came to our Master on the cross and he called out, ‘My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?’”
His early childhood training in the Bible comes through over and over against in these writings.
The story of Skaaden’s struggles was not only concerned with the economics, diseases and death. It was also the inner struggle of faith against the fatalism that comes from contemplating the sovereignty of God. Torger could resign himself to God’s ultimate authority, but yet he struggled with the issues of life.
Like so many immigrants from Norway, his political convictions were to the “left.” “Populism” influenced many of these folks whose sense of nationalism from their homelands was strong. Constitutionally guaranteed freedoms and the right of self-determination burned in the hearts of these newcomers to America.
Skaaden’s journal is no literary masterpiece, even though it shows a sensitive appreciation for good literature and poetry. There is much left out that the reader would like to have known about dates and places. The significant thing is that he wrote these journals at all.
One wonders what he might have done with a college education. I think he might have gone far. He had a sense of vision to life and reflected meaningfully on his experiences. His family is richer for these memoirs. These writings are not the rambling thoughts of a barbarian, but of a man with a highly cultured soul. I wonder how many more of these prairie prophets have passed our way unnoticed.
A short time after I first wrote about Skaaden, the story was sent to relatives in Norway. They had not known of his writing. It filled in a lot of gaps in their knowledge about what happened to Torger after he left Norway and went to America.
