Editor’s note: Arland Fiske passed away June 16, but as a tribute to him, The Pilot-Independent will continue to print his column for the next couple of months.
There is nothing so Norwegian as a stave church, not even lutefisk. Once there were over 1,000, today there are about 30. They can be found as far north as the Folk Museum in Trondheim and as far south as Telemark. These churches were built between the 11th and 14th centuries, almost all before the Black Death struck in 1349.
These timbered structures were built around huge poles planted into the earth and made their appearance about the same time as Christianity entered Norway. The earliest ones rotted away, but later structures built on sills and beams have survived to this day.
The designs of the stave churches are both ingenious and beautiful. Timbers were selected for size and strength in the days before Norway’s forests had been exploited. They are called “stave” church because of the heavy corner posts and wall planks. When a tree was selected, its branches were trimmed off except for the very top. In this way the tree would die slowly and the lumber would cure. This is why some are still standing after 700 and 800 years.
A stave church is in the Folk Museum in Oslo’s Bygdøy Park. It was moved from Gol in Hallingdal about 120 years ago. Having fallen into disrepair, it is now restored to excellent condition. The paintings by the altar date from 1652.
The “Gol” Church has a special interest to me since it was located a few miles from Hemsedal, the ancestral home of my earliest family in America ,who emigrated in 1867. An exact replica of the Gol Church has been constructed in the Scandinavian Heritage Park in Minot, N.D.
The largest stave church is called “Heddal” (“Hitterdal”) and is located at Notodden in Telemark. It’s a huge structure surrounded by a cemetery. It’s in excellent condition, having been restored. Both crosses and serpent heads decorate the exterior. The early builders placed dragonheads on the buildings to remind people of the danger outside of the church. It was not a compromise with paganism.
It has sometimes been suggested that the architectural design of the churches resemble the pagodas of Southeast Asia. I asked Kjell Jonsrud of Notdodden about this when he showed me the Heddal church. Jonsrud is an authority on lumber and stave church design, being a lumberman himself. He denied any foreign influence and stated that the pattern was authentically Norwegian for its time and the building materials used.
One of the interesting features found in some stave churches is a little window near the altar. It was used to serve communion to people with leprosy. They were not allowed into the churches but were given the sacrament through this opening. Leprosy was a major health problem in western Norway in the Middle Ages due to unsanitary conditions in the homes.
In 1873, Dr. G. A. Hansen, a physician from Bergen, isolated the bacillus. Today Norway is free of the disease.
The oldest stave church that remains almost exactly as built is at Borgund in the Sogn region of western Norway. Constructed about 1150, it is one of the best known of these churches and is often seen on pictures. It is the model for the “Chapel in the Hills” near Rapid City, South Dakota, which had been home of the Lutheran Vespers radio broadcast. The chapel, completed in 1969, is built of fir and cedar and is visited by over 50,000 people each year.
The Hedalen church in Valdres boasts an interesting story of a lost hunter and a bear. During the Black Death, the entire population of some communities was wiped out or people just fled in fear. Years later, a hunter far from home missed a bird with his arrow and it struck the church bell. After recovering from fright, he investigated and found the lost church and a bear asleep in front of the altar. A bearskin hanging in the church testifies to the tale.
One of the most impressive features of these churches is the woodcarvings about the entrance. In some cases, the ceilings are built like the frame of a Viking ship.
The origin of these buildings is rooted in mystery, but there is a beauty about them that describes the faith and piety of the people. One tradition tells that St. Olaf made a deal with a troll to build the first one. Whatever it was, they are magnificent structures and remind us of a different Norway than the one we know today.
The stave churches are now one of Norway’s national treasures together with the crown jewels. If you ever visit the land of the Vikings, don’t fail to see at least one of them. If you can’t make it to Norway, besides the two authentic replicas in Minot and Rapid City, you can see the newly built replica of the Hopperstad church in Moorhead.
Next time: “Oslo, Friendly City of the North”
