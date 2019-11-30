“Bitter is the wind tonight,
White the tresses of the sea;
I have no fear the Viking hordes
Will sail the sea on such a night.”
This is how an Irish monk described the feelings of St. Patrick’s island in the ninth century. Stormy seas meant protection from Norwegian and Danish invasions. Calm seas sent fear into everyone’s heart.
The Norwegian Vikings were the first to reach the green fields and heather of Ireland with a raid in A. D. 617. It was brutal, in the style of the times. There followed 150 years of peace and friendly trade.
But as the stories of this fair land were told during the long cold wintry nights of Norway’s dark valleys, future invasions were conceived.
The “Viking Age” in Ireland began with a series of raids beginning in 765 near a place call “Dubh-Linn” (black pool). Today it is called Dublin. It became a center of the earliest Norse kingdom, even before Norway itself was united under a single rule.
For 300 years, Scandinavians were an everyday part of Irish life. Before the era had ended, Ireland was transformed from a pastoral society built around monasteries into a land of cities and trade with minted coins. Even the name “Ireland” comes from the Norse “Ira-land.” Many places such as Wexford, Waterford, Arklow and Wicklow have Norse origins.
Why did the Scandinavians come to Ireland? There are two main reasons. First they needed room for expansion. The laws of inheritance gave the farm to the oldest son, called “primogenitures.” Even today less than three percent of Norway’s land surface is agriculturally useful. The landless sons and those desiring adventure looked to the sea and foreign lands for opportunity, just as later generations looked to America.
Second, piracy was not considered a dishonorable profession in those days. When the Vikings discovered that the monasteries served a banks and depositories to safeguard people’s jewels and precious metals, it was an easy matter for sea-hardened warriors to plunder this wealth.
Many articles “made in Ireland” have been found buried in the cemeteries of Denmark and Norway. Norsemen brought much of the loot back to their wives who proudly displayed their husband’s successes at sea.
The Irish referred to the Norwegians as “White Gentiles” (heathen) because they wore leather tunics in battle. The Danes were “Black Gentiles” because they wore dark colored armor. The Danes preferred battle axes as weapons, while the Norwegians were partial to swords.
As often happens in war, many Irish collaborated with the enemy. A mixed race developed from intermarriage and the adoption of Irish children to the invaders. They were called “foreign Irish” and became notorious cattle thieves and soldiers for hire.
The Ireland into which these fierce Northmen came was an outstanding society of saints, scholars and kings. It is one of the ironies of history that the vanquished often have higher civilizations than the victors. It is not stretching the truth to claim that Ireland was the most Christian land of the Middle Ages.
What made the Viking invasions so frightful in their early years was the attempt to establish the gods of Germanic paganism, Odin, Thor and Frey, with its system of human sacrifice. The Irish were not without tribal wars or other faults, but they were a model civilization amidst the barbarity of the times.
As the Northmen settled down, they often fought alongside the Irish in resisting later Viking invasions. It is also true that many Irish were allied of invaders.
The Vikings, in time, became Christian and Dublin became a center of churches. Foreign mission work reached out to England, which had become paganized through Anglo-Saxon invasions from northwest Germany and Denmark. This ultimately led to the conversion of Norway itself by way of England. The flaxen-haired Celts of Ireland the blonde and red-haired Scandinavians together have become the Irish of today.
There came a day when the two cultures clashed in a decisive battle. It was near Dublin at the seaside city of Clontarf. Sigtrygg (“silkbeard”), the Norse king of Dublin, amassed 20,000 soldiers from many land in the North Sea. He was matched by an equal number of Irish and Scandinavian allies.
The Irish leader was the saintly and popular Brian Boru, the son of a chieftain named Kennedy. Brian, a devout Christian, was 73 years old but still a strong man. It was Holy Week and troops began to form lines on Palm Sunday.
Brian did not want to do battle on Good Friday. The Vikings, fully aware of this, attacked. Brian, being faithful to his religious convictions spent the day in prayer.
The Northmen were better armed but had poorer field position. At the end of the day, April 23, 10-14, Brian’s soldiers had won a crushing victory.
But it turned out to be a day of tragedy for Ireland. Brian and his sons, who had the ability to give stable leadership to Ireland’s future, were all killed.
As Brian knelt in prayer, a Viking warrior broke through the guard and stuck him down. Ironically, an ambitious and charming, but vengeful woman whom Brian had spurned in marriage had prodded the berserk Northman to the deed.
Many Scandinavians settled in Ireland to become wealthy merchants and “Irish.” Don’t be surprised when you meet people who are proud to be Irish but have names that betray Norse origins.
A surprise ending to this story appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Nov. 11, 1980. Research on the newly elected president, Ronald Reagan, produced this report: “Reagan is descended from Brian Boru, an 11th century high king of all Ireland and the Emerald isle’s first national hero.”
Next week: “The Scandinavian Oscars and the French Connection”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.