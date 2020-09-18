Editor’s note: Arland Fiske passed away June 16, but as a tribute to him, The Pilot-Independent continued to print his column. This the last column Arland sent before his death.
The best known of the Viking ships is the “Gokstad,” built about A. D. 850. The Minnesota built “Hjemkomst” is modeled after it. When I first saw the Gokstad ship in the Ship Museum at Bygdoy Park in Oslo, one thing especially fascinated me. Just behind the middle of the ship is a burial chamber.
It seems so strange that this beautiful ship had been hauled ashore and buried in the blue clay as part of a royal funeral. The cold temperature of the blue clay is the reason it has been preserved.
Buried with the king were 12 horses, six dogs and a peacock. Except for this custom, we would never have known this famous vessel. Why did the burial take place in this manner? It was so the king could go to Paradise in style.
Not everyone, of course, can be buried in a Cadillac. But there are some interesting things found in Viking cemeteries. Three principal burial grounds have been studied in Birka in Sweden, Hedeby in South Slesvig (now Germany) and Lindholm Hoje near Aalborg in northern Jutland (Denmark).
Both burials and cremations took place. The rich were entombed in large burial chambers, usually reserved for men. Sometimes a favorite wife and a slave were also buried with them.
Women were usually placed in more modest wooden coffins. The Viking religion looked upon death as a journey for which a person needed food, weapons, animals and companions.
Cremations were forbidden when Christianity came to Norway. Cremation was held to be a denial of the Christian doctrine of the resurrection. The teaching of the resurrection of the body is quite different from the various views of “immortality of the soul,” that prefers a quick disposal of the body.
Christians placed their coffins facing east as a sign of their faith. They also placed the altars in their church in that same position to anticipate the resurrection in the direction of the sunrise.
When boats were too expensive, Vikings placed rocks around the grave in the shape of a boat. Once a person was safely dead, the rocks could be removed and used for another grave. If a person’s ghost gave trouble to the family, they would reopen the grave and calm the spirit with a spear.
Large mounds often mark burial sites. Such is the case at Jelling in southern Jutland. Here King Harald “Bluetooth” buried his pagan father, King Gorm, and his Christian mother, Queen Thyri.
Two large mounds marked by runestones identify the site. On one of these markers, Harald is memorialized, “He made the Danes Christians.” My wife and I have stood on top of the mounds, 50 steps high.
Viking graves have also been found in Russia, Scotland, England, Ireland, the North Sea islands, Holland, Normandy and Poland. In Russia, the Swedes (“Rus”) preferred cremation.
The Arab ambassador to Kiev was told: “You Arabs are foolish. You throw those you love and honor to the ground where the earth and the maggots and fields devour them, whereas we, on the other hand, burn them up quickly and they go to Paradise that very moment.”
Burial customs reflected their views of the “afterlife.” The Viking beliefs were often fuzzy. This is one reason given why Christianity triumphed in those lands.
The next time you see a Viking ship or even a picture of one, remember that they were used for more than sailing. It was the way to be buried for those who could afford it..
