“From the fury of the Northmen, O Lord, deliver us.” These words were alleged to have been prayed in the churches of France during the Viking Age (793-1066). While no copy of such a prayer exists, it certainly was the sentiment lifted up from Christian altars in those fearful times.
The Viking breakout was a long time in preparation. Over-population, the inheritance rights of the oldest sons and the excitement of adventure combined with new technologies to produce such times.
It happened on June 8, 793. The target was Lindisfarne, a barren sand windswept island to the northeast of York, England. Lindisfarne was the home of peaceful monks who went about their duties of chores, prayers and scholarship. The monastery was famous for its illuminated gospels; many historians considered the most beautiful book ever produced.
All of a sudden, the Viking longships appeared with their square sails and dragonheads. A contemporary historian wrote: “And they came to the church at Lindisfarne, laid everything waste with grievous plundering, trampled the holy places with polluted feet, dug up the altars and seized all the treasures of the holy church. They killed some of the brothers; some they took away with them in fetters; many they drove out, naked and loaded with insults; and some they drowned in the sea.”
After Lindisfarne, every monastery and abbey in England, Scotland and Ireland was fair game for a raid. In six years, France would also feel this new fury.
Lindisfarne was thought to be so holy that no harm could come to it. Missionaries from Iona, another holy island only 6 square miles on the southwest cost of Scotland, had founded this center of piety and learning.
From the invader’s point of view, it was easy picking. Monasteries were banks for the local wealth and had no guards or military fortifications. The attack on Lindisfarne sent shock waves across Europe. Besides, no one believed that the sea could be crossed over such a long distance.
After the attack, the churchmen of the time claimed that there had been heavenly warnings: “exceptional flashes of lightning, and fiery dragons were seen flying in the air,” followed by famine.
Alcuin, a famous English scholar teaching in the courts of Emperor Charlemagne in France, claimed that the attack came as punishment for the sins of England! In addition to adultery, dishonest and injustice, he also cited “long hair and flashy clothing.”
What made the raids possible? It was the Viking longships. It is fortunate for us that several of these ships have been preserved in the cold blue clay of Norway. They were buried in the earth as coffins for wealthy chieftains — often accompanied by slaves, animals and favorite spouse!
One of those was the Gokstad ship, found southwest of Oslo. It is now on display at the Viking Ship Museum at Bygdoy Park in Oslo. Every traveler to Oslo should visit this museum.
The Gokstad ship was used for both peace and war. It could travel up shallow rivers and could be either sailed or rowed. Thirty-two oarsmen worked at a time. Double-crews would ensure non-stop travel.
The “Hjemkomst” (“Homecoming”) that sailed to Norway from Duluth, Minnesota in 1983, was modeled after the Gokstad ship. Built by the late Robert Asp, it is 76 ½ feet long in Hawley. It captured the attention of the world during its famous “homecoming” voyage.
Magnus Magnusson, the archaeologist and writer who created and narrated the PBS-TV series “Vikings!” said: “To my mind, quite simply, Gokstad is the most beautiful ship ever built.” The Hjemkomst is now in a museum in Moorhead.
The attack on Lindisfarne raised some serious questions. First, did the Viking attacks prove that Odin and Thor were more powerful than the “White Christ?” Taken at face value, it would seem so. Yet in another 200 years, Norway itself would come under the sway of missionaries from England.
A second question: Is military preparation a contradiction to faith in God? It is true, as a peace conference said: “If God is on our side, why do we need the biggest weapons?”
The Gokstad ship is today a harmless museum piece, but it is also a grim reminder of the role that advanced technology plays in both peace and war. Lindisfarne, Britain’s Holy Island, might well be remembered as we struggle with the same hard realities today.
Next week: “The Vikings in Russia”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.